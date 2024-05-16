Martin Lewis admits he ‘feels quite sick reading this’ as he’s subjected to ‘disgusting’ abuse

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has hit out at Twitter – now X – after he was the target of vile “anti-semitic” abuse.

Martin met up with Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves this week and she posted a picture of the pair on social media.

She said: “I know families are still struggling with the cost of living and mortgage bills. That is why my priority as Chancellor will be to grow the economy so working people are better off. A productive meeting with Martin Lewis today to discuss our plans.”

However, one comment on the post made Martin “feel quite sick”.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has fallen victim to vile trolling (Credit: YouTube)

Martin Lewis ‘disgusted’ by troll

One man – writing from his business account – commented: “Why are you talking with Martin Jewish?”

Reposting it, Martin said: “Feel quite sick having read this. I have of course reported it, but doubt Twitter will do anything.”

Sadly, he wasn’t wrong. A little while later he posted again.

“Seriously @X! I and many others report someone for writing to a politician simply ‘Why are you meeting Martin Jewish’ and this is your response,” he said, before copying and pasting the reply he’d had about his complaint.

Going to try and move on from that and not let it ruin my whole day, having ruined my morning.

“After reviewing the available information, we determined that there were no violations of the X rules in the content you reported. We appreciate your help, and encourage you to reach out again in the future if you see any potential violations. For more resources about how to control your X experience please visit our Help Center. Thank you,” it said.

Martin then added: “How much more antisemitic do they have to be! Disgusting.”

He concluded: “Going to try and move on from that and not let it ruin my whole day, having ruined my morning.”

Seriously @X ! I and many others report someone for writing to a politican simply “Why are you meeting Martin Jewish” and this is your response… “After reviewing the available information, we determined that there were no violations of the X rules in the content you… — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) May 16, 2024

Money Saving Expert fans rally round

Followers were quick to blast the abuse.

One said: “There are other hundreds of racist tweets from that account too. Astonishing that it’s still up.” Another rallied round and said: “I’m so sorry that you had to put up with this! Just sending you a message of support and appreciation.”

Others hit out at the troll. “Please take your anti semitism elsewhere,” said one. Another then added: “What a very revolting thing you are. Martin has done more for this country than pretty much any politician! What have you done?”

Another said: “What? That’s grotesque.” “You are the problem here,” another declared.

Read more: Martin Lewis divides GMB viewers with show comeback

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.