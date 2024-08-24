Martine McCutcheon appears to have made a ‘dig’ at husband Jack McManus, just days after she revealed he’d decided to call time on their marriage.

The couple – who have a son, Rafferty, nine – have been together for 18 years. However, earlier this week, Martine revealed that Jack had decided to end their romance. And, less than 48 hours later, Martine appears to have taken a swipe at her ex.

Martine McCutcheon and husband Jack were together for 18 years (Credit: Splash News)

Martine McCutcheon and husband Jack split

Earlier this week, Martine shared a heartfelt statement revealing her split from Jack. She said: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.

“Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time… Especially for our little boy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

Jack is thought to be at the Surrey home the family share, while Martine and Rafferty are in Marbella on holiday.

The love split comes at the end of years of heartache for Martine. She has endured numerous debilitating health issues, and suffered the loss of her brother. He died suddenly aged 31 in 2022.

Could Martine have been taking a swipe at Jack with the repost? (Credit: Instagram)

Martine in ‘swipe’ at Jack

In the wake of her love split, Martine has continued to post on social media.

Alongside pictures of Rafferty and a cute dog she’d taken for a walk, she also reshared a video from author Alex Elle.

In the clip, Alex says: “The older I get, the less time I have for people who are unsure about me. I need people in my life who are certain. People who want to be there. People who make space for me.”

Sharing the video to her Story, Martine wrote: “I love this lady. @alex_elle soothing, gentle, voice, softly reminding us of our own strength, value, love and true worth.”

ED! has contacted Martine’s reps over claims the post was a swipe at Jack.

