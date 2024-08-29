Martine McCutcheon’s marriage ‘issues’ ‘revealed’ as star ‘totally stunned’ by split from husband Jack

Martine McCutcheon shocked fans last week by announcing that she and her husband, Jack McManus, had split.

Jack and Martine tied the knot in 2012. They share a son, Rafferty, nine, together.

Martine McCutcheon splits from husband Jack

Last week, Martine, 48, took to Instagram to announce the shock news.

“After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision,” she wrote.

“We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, nine-year-old son Rafferty, whose happiness and welfare has always been, and will continue to be, our number 1 priority,” she then continued.

“We both, of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives. Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time… Especially for our little boy,” she then added.

Meanwhile, Jack told the MailOnline: “There is nothing more to add. I will not be saying anything more about this.”

Martine was blindsided by the split (Credit: ABC News / YouTube)

Martine McCutcheon ‘stunned’ by split from husband Jack

Now, it’s been reported that Martine was left “stunned” by Jack’s decision to split.

“Martine was totally stunned by the split and although they were having issues, she thought they could get through them. She was desperate to make it work and this has been so tough for her,” a source claimed to OK! magazine.

“But her priority is and always has been Rafferty. He has helped her get through this and she is trying so hard to remain strong for him. She also knows it’s important for her and Jack to remain civil for his sake and she’s being comforted by her friends and family when it all gets too much.”

Martine ‘swears off’ men

The source then continued.

“At the moment she can’t ever imagine getting into another relationship and has joked she’s off men forever and the only man in her life will be Rafferty. She’s going to be a proud single mum and wants him to be proud of her. They’ve always had a close mum-son relationship but this will make them a lot closer and Martine needs him as much as he needs her right now,” they then said.

The source then went on to claim that Martine had always thought she’d grow old with Jack and that he would be by her side as Rafferty got older.

They continued, saying that though the former couple will co-parent, Martine is “scared” of doing it by herself.

ED! has contacted Martine’s reps for comment.

