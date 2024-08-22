Martine McCutcheon has confirmed she has split with husband Jack McManus after almost 19 years together.

The EastEnders star, 48, and Jack, 40, first got together back in the early 2000s. The pair tied the knot in 2012, and welcomed son Rafferty in 2015.

However, Martine has now revealed she and Jack are no longer together – saying it was his decision to end things.

The actress confirmed their split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martine McCutcheon splits from husband

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday (August 22 ) Martine issued a lengthy statement confirming her shock split.

“After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision,” Martine told her 620k fans.

“We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9-year-old son Rafferty, whose happiness and welfare has always been, and will continue to be, our number 1 priority.”

Martine McCutcheon statement

Martine went on: “We both, of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives.

Many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time

“Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time… Especially for our little boy.

“Our love for Rafferty is something that will never, waver, or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible.

“Many thanks in advance for your respect and support at this difficult time… And I continue to send Jack all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his. Rafferty and I (as always) are rooting for you! Thank you all, for the love and support, now and always… Martine xx.”

The EastEnders star revealed it was her husband’s decision to end things (Credit: ITV/This Morning)

Martine and Jack

Martine and her husband Jack have been together for almost 19 years. They tied in an extravagant ceremony at Lake Como in 2012.

In 2015, they welcomed their first child – Rafferty – into the world. And in September 2022, Martine and Jack renewed their wedding vows at an intimate ceremony in front of just their son.

Read more: Martine McCutcheon on ‘physical and emotional trauma’ of double health diagnosis

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.