Masterchef star John Torode gushes over ‘love’ for Gregg Wallace as they celebrate 20 years of friendship

John Torode – who is appearing on MasterChef tonight (Tuesday, May 14) – opened up on his friendship with Gregg Wallace recently.

The 58-year-old gushed over his co-star and long-time pal during an interview on Morning Live last month.

Gregg and John are close pals (Credit: CoverImages.com)

MasterChef star John Torode talks friendship with Gregg Wallace

Last month saw John – along with Gregg – appear on Morning Live to discuss the latest series of MasterChef.

During the interview, the Australian-born chef opened up on his close friendship with co-star Gregg.

“How have you put up with 20 years of Gregg Wallace? That’s the first question,” Gethin Jones asked.

“It’s a joy isn’t it?” John replied.

“We love each other. We’ve been together for a really long time and it’s pretty extraordinary. Twenty years later, we still hug each other and say hello and we’re nice to each other, so that’s pretty good,” he then added.

John and Gregg have been on MasterChef together since 2005. However, they knew each other before then, as Gregg used to supply John’s restaurants with vegetables.

John clashed with Danny (Credit: ITV)

MasterChef star John Torode called out by Danny Dyer

Back in March, during an appearance on This Morning, John had an awkward encounter with former EastEnders star Danny Dyer.

John had been responsible for booting Danny’s daughter, Dani Dyer, off of Celebrity MasterChef last year. Danny hadn’t forgotten the injustice, and was quick to call John out for it.

“I watched my Dani MasterChef with John,” Danny said.

“She got robbed on that by the way. She got elbowed a bit early,” he then said.

“She did not!” John fired back. “She was wonderful. I praised her. Incredible,” he then conceded.

Gregg was on Strictly 10 years ago (Credit: BBC)

Gregg on his Strictly experience

Meanwhile, an interview with The Mirror from last year resurfaced recently, in which Gregg Wallace confessed he had to go to therapy after his Strictly stint.

“I was having a really tough time [on Strictly] I was really, really stressed… so badly that the side of my face broke out into a rash, like cold sores,” he said on the podcast.

“I was due to do the dance that night and I called [the therapist] up and said, ‘Are you free? Can you come and help me?’ She jumped in the car, came into my dressing room and had me in floods of tears,” he then continued. “But I went out and danced.”

Gregg was on Strictly back in 2014. However, he was the first celeb to be eliminated from the competition that year.

Read more: John Torode and wife Lisa Faulkner share ‘extra special’ relationship first

MasterChef is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight (Tuesday, May 14) at 8pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.