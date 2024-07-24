Matt Goss ‘very emotional’ as he details terrifying stalking ordeal: ‘They got very, very close to where I live’

Matt Goss is no stranger to the limelight, however, being faced with a stalker is enough to make any celeb wish they had complete privacy.

Matt Goss is a singer-songwriter, musician and actor and is best known for performing alongside his his twin brother Luke and their pal Craig Logan in 1980s boy band Bros.

Although Matt is accustomed to flocking fans, it doesn’t make his ordeal with a stalker any less terrifying.

Matt is best known for performing beside his twin Luke (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt Goss’ stalker arrested

The since admitted in a candid chat with Rylan Clark this week that he had been left “very emotional” due to the ordeal. Consequently, he has even been avoiding social media.

I can’t speak about any of the details but somebody was arrested.

Although Matt didn’t disclose the identity of the stalker, he did lift the lid on his harrowing experience. Speaking on Rylan’s How To Be in The Spotlight podcast, Matt said: “I have a case with a few issues going on. Somebody was just arrested.

“So the reason I’ve been quite quiet on socials is because I’ve had a pretty major stalker and they got very, very close to where I lived.”

The star – who competed on Strictly in 2022 – also confessed just how much of a toll the scenario has had on him. He explained: “It’s been very emotional, if I’m honest. But they basically came over and it turned a bit weird.

“I can’t speak about any of the details but somebody was arrested.”

‘It was terrifying’

Matt’s shocking revelations didn’t end there. He also recalled a time he found a fan hiding underneath his bed.

“I sat down on the bed, I just looked down and I was like ‘argh’. It was like Rylan teeth and Jim Carrey combined.

“It wasn’t like ‘Hey man get off my leg’ – it was [bleep] terrifying. I really wish it was a macho moment but it wasn’t. To this day I always check under the bed and the shower.”

Matt detailed the story on Rylan’s How to be in the Spotlight podcast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bros stardom

Matt’s first brush with fame came with the release of Bros’ second single, When Will I Be Famous? in 1987. The song reached number two in the UK, as did their third single.

Bros’ first album, Push, remained on the UK Top 10 music charts for 54 weeks.

