Matt Willis has given an honest update about his addiction battle.

The Busted star spoke to fans in the latest instalment of his On the Mend podcast, where he answered an array of questions from binge drinking to going solo.

It was here that Matt also admitted that he hasn’t “recovered” from his addiction, in wake of his admission that he will “always be” an “addict”.

Matt Willis opens up about addiction

The musician has previously detailed his battle in his documentary: Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction. Now, Matt often acknowledges topics like addiction and wellness on his podcast.

This week, Matt explained that he in fact doesn’t agree with the description of being a “cured” addict, despite being sober for nine years.

Matt read out a listener’s question, stating: “Do you think it’s possible for someone to be a cured addict, or is it something people live with forever?”

Matt then went on to explain his thoughts. He said: “Oh, this is going to get me in trouble. I have a problem with this because I hear it.

“‘Hi my name is Tom. Very grateful. Cured addict.’ You know? ‘Sally, very grateful, recovered addict.’ And, that’s not my story.”

He went on to express: “I am not recovered. I am in recovery. I’m recovering. I think that’s a daily practice for me. Also, part of me goes ‘well, if you’re recovered, why are you here?’ You know?

“Because if I was cured, I don’t know if I would be. But maybe I would be. I don’t know.”

Matt Willis podcast

He went on to clarify: “I love being in recovery. But I think it’s a hard one. Do I think it’s possible for someone to become a cured addict? Possibly. Who am I to say what someone’s journey is? It’s individual. But personally, I don’t like to think like that. Because I know what happens when I get slack.”

Back in May, Matt divulged to his podcast listeners: “I remember struggling to get to 12pm, staying sober. It was such a battle to try and get to 12.

“I failed and failed and failed – I don’t think about drink and drugs today which is a miracle. I really mean that.

“Because there were parts of my life that it consumed every waking moment for me.”

He continued: “I don’t think I’ll ever be fully recovered. I don’t think I’ll ever not be a drug addict.”

Matt went on to explain that he has now found healthy ways to move past any intrusive thoughts surrounding his addiction.

