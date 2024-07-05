Busted star Matt Willis has shown off his new tattoo of his wife Emma on Instagram. However, fans believe it looks nothing like her.

The You Said No hitmaker married the former Big Brother host in 2008. Matt and Emma have since started a family, welcoming two daughters and a son.

Emma and Matt share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Matt Willis honors marriage to Emma with new ink

In an Instagram upload shared earlier today (July 5), Matt revealed he got a large new tattoo of Emma on the back of his leg.

“Happy Anniversary @emmawillisofficial … I love you more than ever. 16 years and it keeps getting better,” he wrote in his caption.

Matt also credited the tattoo artist, writing, “Thanks @tomftattoo for your amazing work and fitting me in just in time for today. #anniversary #love.”

The large features a full-body image of Emma wearing a dress. Over the top of the video, Matt included Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Willis (@mattjwillis)

‘Who’s the lady in the tattoo?’

In a matter of hours, Matt’s post has been liked by over 11,500 users, many of which took to the comments section.

While some people thought the tattoo was a nice gesture, others didn’t think it looked like his wife. “Is that meant to be Emma?” one user asked.

“Who’s the lady in the tattoo?” another questioned.

“Fantastic gesture, but that is not winning Ink Master,” a third remarked.

“Happy anniversary, nice tattoo although it looks more like Miley Cyrus! Guessing Emma is a big fan of hers!” a fourth commented.

“Happy anniversary but not sure that’s a great likeness to Emma,” a fifth said.

Fans of Matt don’t think the tattoo looks like Emma (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However, many people loved the tattoo.

“Happy anniversary to the best couple. What a tattoo,” one user wrote.

“Wow this tattoo is amazing! Congratulations to you both,” another person shared.

Read more: Matt Willis admits putting romance with wife Emma on the back burner: ‘You kind of forget sometimes – I’ve been with her half my life’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.