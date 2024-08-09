Busted star Matt Willis recently showed off his new tattoo of his wife Emma on Instagram. However, fans believed it looks nothing like her.

The You Said No hitmaker married the former Big Brother host in 2008. Matt and Emma have since started a family, welcoming two daughters and a son.

Matt recently showed off his tattoo – which was a gift for Emma for their anniversary. He’s since revealed her response to the massive inking.

Emma and Matt share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Matt Willis tattoo

In an Instagram upload shared in July, Matt revealed he got a large new tattoo of Emma on the back of his leg.

“Happy Anniversary @emmawillisofficial … I love you more than ever. 16 years and it keeps getting better,” he wrote in his caption.

Matt also credited the tattoo artist, writing, “Thanks @tomftattoo for your amazing work and fitting me in just in time for today. #anniversary #love.”

The large features a full-body image of Emma wearing a dress. Over the top of the video, Matt included Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Willis (@mattjwillis)

‘Who’s the lady in the tattoo?’

In a matter of hours, many of Matt’s fans took to the comments section.

While some people thought the tattoo was a nice gesture, others didn’t think it looked like his wife. “Is that meant to be Emma?” one user asked.

“Who’s the lady in the tattoo?” another questioned.

“Fantastic gesture, but that is not winning Ink Master,” a third remarked.

“Happy anniversary, nice tattoo although it looks more like Miley Cyrus! Guessing Emma is a big fan of hers!” a fourth commented.

Matt has since spoken out about Emma’s reaction to the inking.

Fans of Matt don’t think the tattoo looks like Emma (Credit: Splashnews.com)

On his On The Mend podcast, Matt said: “Yes, it did hurt. If anyone doesn’t know, I got a new tattoo for my wedding anniversary. We’ve been married for 16 years and I thought I’d get my wife a present by getting her tattooed on my leg.

“It was a lovely thought. They say when you have plans, God laughs, right? Whatever that means! But I had all these grand plans, and a big gesture of love, and I thought she was going to love it.”

He added: “It wasn’t that response, shall we say. She wasn’t overjoyed, she was just like ‘oh, so you got a tattoo of me, on you, for my anniversary present’ and I was like, ‘yeah’. It wasn’t quite the desired response. But I love it, I love it, I think it’s cute.”

Read more: Matt Willis admits putting romance with wife Emma on the back burner: ‘You kind of forget sometimes – I’ve been with her half my life’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.