Matt Willis has revealed he found out he may have ADHD during counselling alongside wife Emma Willis.

Busted star Matt, 41, and Cooking With The Stars co-host Emma, 48, got wed in 2008. They share three kids together – teenager Isabelle, 12-year-old son Ace, and eight-year-old Trixie.

Speaking on his On The Mend podcast, Matt told listeners he and Emma underwent therapy. He also shared with fans how sessions with psychiatrist Dr James Kustow came about.

Matt Willis on ‘marriage counselling’

He said to Dr James, who was a guest on Matt’s show: “Do you know, that was the crux of me really coming to you, if I think about it. Because the reason I came to see you was because I was in marriage counselling.”

Matt also explained: “Me and my wife were in marriage counselling. We were going through some problems, which I now realise were all due to me having undiagnosed ADHD. And I wasn’t willing to admit that at the time.”

Matt also noted how he was reluctant, at first, to consider that the disorder might be a possibility for him.

He went on: “And when the counsellor we had said, ‘I want you to go and speak to someone, I think you might have something’… I was quite offended, if I’m honest.

“I was like, ‘Don’t make this about me, this is about us!’. And my back was up.”

Matt Willis on ADHD

Additionally, Matt also said attention disorder had been raised in previous experiences as he received treatment for addiction.

“I’ve been told in rehabs before about ADD and I put it to the back of my head because I just wanted to stop taking drugs, and I didn’t want to have to deal with anything else, so I kind of ignored it,” Matt admitted.

He also indicated emotional turmoil led him to catastrophize situations.

Matt reflected: “I couldn’t see that I was reacting badly [in some instances] because I felt rejected and hurt, and I felt like it was an attack.”

He went on to say: “Obviously, we were there [in marriage counselling] for other reasons as well. Like me having parking fines, and speeding tickets, and driving bans, and not sending off letters, and always being late. These onslaught of ADHD symptoms.

“I mean, now, when I think of when she said, ‘I want you to go and see someone,’ of course she would have said that! She’s a great therapist to have pointed that out to me, but at the time, I was really shocked.”

Emma is hosting Cooking With The Stars on ITV1 today (Monday July 22) at 2pm.

