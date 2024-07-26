Matt Willis recently opened up on fears he initially had about working with his wife Emma.

They met in 2004 when Emma was hosting MTV and Matt was at the height of his fame as a member of Busted.

The couple have worked together before, hosting the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! spin-off show in 2007.

But in recent years, they have started to work together a lot more.

Matt and Emma bared all on their relationship in his 2023 documentary Fighting Addiction, in which he bravely opened up on his history of drug and alcohol addiction.

Matt and Emma married in 2008 (Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images)

Emma and Matt Willis

He also took part in Cooking With The Stars, which Emma co-hosts with Tom Allen, last year – which is currently being repeated on ITV1.

But their time at work together didn’t last long, as Matt was eliminated first.

I was worried at one point when we started working together again that it might be a stress on our relationship.

They are reuniting on screens next month as Netflix’s hit show Love Is Blind comes to the UK for the first time, with Matt and Emma hosting.

And speaking on his podcast, On The Mend, Matt opened up on his initial fears about working together.

He said: “We are working a lot together which is… you know, I was worried at one point when we started working together again that it might be a stress on our relationship.

“But it’s only been beneficial and it’s only been another little core thing that we do. It’s awesome.”

Matt has discussed his fears on working with his wife (Credit: BBC)

Emma says Matt is ‘professional’

Additionally, in a new interview with Daily Mail, Emma said of working with Matt on Love is Blind UK: “I loved working together, but you found it a bit weird.”

Matt admitted: “I was really nervous, this is Emma’s thing, she’s very good at it. I didn’t want to let her down.”

But Emma said: “He’s too hard on himself. He was really professional and prepared. He approached it like an actor, because that’s one of the things he does.

“Matt learned the script from top to bottom. I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m going to look like a real amateur because I haven’t learned anything!'”

Read more: Matt Willis opens up on ‘marriage counselling’ with wife Emma for ‘problems’ due to his ADHD

Catch Emma on Cooking with the Stars today (July 26) from 2pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Do you like watching Matt and Emma working together? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.