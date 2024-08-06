An attorney has spoken out on the investigation into the death of Matthew Perry.

The Friends star died back in October of last year at the age of 54.

Matthew died last October, aged 54 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Criminal charges over the death of Matthew Perry

In October, fans of hit sitcom Friends were left devastated when Matthew died.

The star was found unresponsive in his hot tub in LA. Matthew suffered acute effects of ketamine and drowning, the autopsy later revealed.

The actor was found to have the same levels of ketamine in his system as a hospital patient under general anaesthetic.

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal investigation back in December in a bid to discover how Matthew obtained the drugs that ended up sadly killing him.

Since December, the LAPD have worked alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service to trace the line of supply.

Matthew had ketamine in his system (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Attorney speaks out

Now, Tre Lovell, a veteran entertainment attorney has spoken out, claiming that charges may come “any day”.

“Charges will be coming any day now. This investigation has been going on for a long time, and the leaks are starting to come out, which are probably intentional,” he told The Sun U.S.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lovell explained that Perry’s star power will motivate authorities to prosecute to the full extent of the law.

“The government – both at federal and state level – has a mandate to go after drug dealing like this where there are overdoses, so they’re going after the suppliers – and part of the reason for that strategy is deterrence. They want to deter future acts, and the best way to prevent someone from distributing drugs is deterring them from getting involved in the first place,” he explained.

Charges could come any day now (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Investigation into death of Friends star Matthew Perry

Lovell then continued.

“Where there’s a high profile victim, and the press is monitoring it, it’s the government’s opportunity to show there are severe consequences for supplying people drugs. Not only can you be liable for distributing a drug, you can also be liable for homicide. And they’ll want to make that clear in this investigation,” he then said.

ED! has contacted Matthew's reps for comment.

