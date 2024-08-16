Heartbreaking new details on Matthew Perry’s death emerge – from assistant accused of ‘injecting him with drugs’ to doctor calling him ‘moron’

In latest news concerning Matthew Perry, five people have been charged following an investigation into his death.

Friends star Matthew died aged 54 in October 2023 due to the “acute effects of ketamine”. He was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles.

An autopsy report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors in Matthew’s death.

Doctor Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha face accusations of working with others to distribute ketamine to the Chandler Bing actor from September to October 2023.

Also charged, according to reports, include Matthew’s live-in personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, acquaintance Erik Fleming, and another doctor, Mark Chavez.

Matthew Perry, known across the world for playing Chandler Bing in Friends, died last October (Credit: Friends YouTube)

Matthew Perry death: Charges

Iwamasa has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Fleming has reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

And Chavez, a San Diego physician, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

The Department of Justice has accused Iwamasa of “repeatedly” injecting Matthew with ketamine “without medical training”, including on the day he passed away.

Five people have been reportedly charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death (Credit: YouTube)

‘I wonder how much this moron will pay’

Meanwhile, Sangha – dubbed ‘The Ketamine Queen’ in press reports – faces charges including one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.

She also faces one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Plascencia has been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Prosecutors allege he wrote in a text: “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

Plasencia pleaded not guilty to the charge against him on Thursday (August 15) afternoon. His trial will start on Tuesday October 8.

Sangha pleaded not guilty but was not released on bail. She had already been on bail after being arrested in March for a previous drug charge. Her trial will begin on Tuesday October 15.

‘Matthew Perry sought treatment for depression and anxiety’

Drug Enforcement Administration administrator Anne Milgram said: “Matthew Perry sought treatment for depression and anxiety and went to a local clinic where he became addicted to intravenous ketamine.

Matthew Perry turned to unscrupulous doctors who saw him as a way to make quick money.

“When clinic doctors refused to increase his dosage, he turned to unscrupulous doctors who saw Perry as a way to make quick money.”

Reports also allege Chavez funnelled ketamine to Plasencia. Some of the drug reportedly became secured from a wholesale distributor through a fraudulent prescription.

Prosecutors claim in one instance that Plasencia “charged Perry $2,000 (£1,500) a vial that cost Dr Chavez approximately $12 (£9)”.

Additionally, reports claim Iwamasa administered “at least six shots” of ketamine to Matthew a day in the days leading up to his death.

