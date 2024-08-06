Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have sparked romance rumours after reportedly being spotted sharing a smooch recently.

Maura, 33, and rumoured Strictly 2024 star Pete, 36, apparently locked lips at the Broadwick Soho Hotel over the weekend.

Love Island star Maura, who reportedly previously dated former Strictly pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, apparently split from her boyfriend Bobby Holland Hanton in March.

According to The Sun, a source claimed that Maura had been at the hotel with friends before Pete arrived.

The insider continued: “After they’d sat there for a while Maura went in for a long kiss with Pete. It wasn’t the kind of kiss you’d give a friend, it was very passionate.

“Maura and Pete seemed to be really into each other and kept looking into each other’s eyes before kissing again a number of times.

“When it got dark they moved into the hotel’s Flute bar and Pete sat with his arm around Maura all evening. They were all over each other. They looked totally in love and weren’t trying to hide it from anyone.”

The reports come amid claims that TOWIE star Pete is doing Strictly 2024.

A source reportedly opened up to The Sun, saying: “Pete has joined the Strictly line-up and is excited to get started.

“He isn’t much of a dancer but that’s what the BBC loved about him. They wanted the show to feel more like it did in the beginning. Pete is also going to attract younger viewers who have followed his career since Towie.”

Elsewhere, Maura recently opened up about her love life following her split from her ex.

Speaking to Closer, Maura said: “I’ve had Hollywood men slide into my DMs. But I’m not going to do that, be flown to Hollywood for a first date. They have to come to me!”

