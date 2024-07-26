TV legend Dame Maureen Lipman has opened up about how her previous agent who suggested she should get a nose job to better her career.

The Coronation Street star told Gyles Brandreth on his Rosebud podcast last week that she nearly had the procedure, after being judged on her appearance.

The Evelyn Plummer actress explained that she was even booked in for the operation – but had a change of heart…

Maureen Lipman has shared how an agent judged her appearance (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

Maureen Lipman nearly had a nose job

Dame Maureen told Gyles: “I had an agent and he said to me, after seeing me in my LAMDA show, he said, ‘I caught your show, I think you have a lot of talent. Take off your coat and show me your figure.’

A lot of actresses had them and they all came out looking like Miss Piggy.

“I had a wool knitted herringbone dress on and was perfectly prim and then he said. ‘Now, let’s talk nose jobs.’ You’re all wondering aren’t you… you’re all thinking…

“So his assistant took me around the corner to see Mister Percy Jays of Harley Street. And he put a compass on my nose. We made the appointment, and it was only about a week before this operation that I thought, ‘would it be easier to change my agent than my nose?'”

At this revelation, Gyles exclaimed that “these days” an agent would be sacked for such a comment. Although Maureen did end up being booked in for the surgery, she changed her mind a week prior.

She quipped that she thought it would be easier to change agents, rather than her nose.

Maureen has previously exclaimed when discussing the topic that “the minute you start having work done,” facial expressions quickly change.

Maureen Lipman news

Discussing the topic with New!, as published in The Mirror, Maureen mulled over whether it was the “right or wrong” choice to make. However, she did admit that she has known of directors who have said to their own daughters in the business: “I can’t shoot that nose!”

She also said: “A lot of actresses had [nose jobs] and they all came out looking like Miss Piggy.”

Maureen Lipman has shared how an agent judged her appearance (Credit: Jack Hall/Cover Images)

Fans of the actress reacted in the comment section when the clip was shared to the Rosebud podcast social media. One praised at the time: “What a lovely guest for the 50th programme.”

Another penned: “Great episode Gyles. Maureen Lipman was so funny and told such great stories.”

A third wrote: “Funny. Thanks for sharing.”

Maureen stars on a repeat of Celebrity Gogglebox at 9pm tonight, July 26, on E4.

