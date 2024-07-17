Love Island host Maya Jama has taken to social media to share she has split with popular rapper, Stormzy. The pair reunited in 2023, after rumours of infidelity saw them split in 2019.

Now, Maya has shared a glimpse into their relationship in a candid post and revealed they have gone their separate ways.

Maya, 29, shared the news in hopes that doing so will avoid “speculation and rumours”.

Maya Jama took to social media to share the news of her split with Stormzy (Credit: Youtube)

Maya Jama and Stormzy split

TV favourite Maya penned a lengthy message to social media detailing her split with Stormzy. She wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we’d be the couple announcing a breakup. But for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that’s needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to.

“We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart. We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we’ve spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits. We were 21 and 20 when we first met – both at the beginning of our careers – and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately, so this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning, and unlearning. We tried, and it didn’t work, and that’s okay.

“We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we’ve had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don’t cause a fuss, we are dawgs!).

Maya Jama and Stormzy first began dating in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maya Jama split announcement

“Announcing this feels so dramatic, but we’re doing it so that it kind of takes away the drama and avoids speculation and rumours. We’re kindly asking for the grace to let both of us keep it moving and not be bothered about it (we highly doubt this’ll work, but we’re still kindly asking anyway).

“Love you guys and thank you for all the love you’ve showered us with, it’s been beautiful!”

After meeting in 2014, the pair appeared to get serious fast. Stormzy said at the time: “I’m still so young but I want to propose, it’s going to happen and I will do it right. She is so sick, she is the best.”

However, things later went sour as rumours swarmed that Stormzy had cheated on Maya – allegations he denied.

A source at the time said: “Maya has moved out of their home in South West London. The decision isn’t one she has come to lightly, but ultimately the relationship has come to an end. She wants to focus on her TV and radio career for now.”

Maya Jama wrote the lengthy message on her Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

Maya Jama and Stormzy relationship

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Maya discussed their previous split. She said at the time: “We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I was starting at MTV. He’d not even released a single at that point. We were just little babies.

“I don’t think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing. We were just young and in love and we’re going to go for it and work really hard. We’re just together. We never really did red carpets. We didn’t do any of that stuff.”

Stormzy also apologised for acting with “disrespect” towards Maya.

He said: “Do you know what? I actually didn’t cheat. I swear to God, I didn’t cheat. So we had broken up and I was out publicly being a rapper, being very inconsiderate to the fact that I’ve just come out of the most public relationship.

“We’d broken up and I went out and I acted disrespectfully. I was just out in clubs. I knew the world still thought I was in a relationship and I was out looking like I didn’t give a [bleep]. It didn’t need to be cheating for it to be a disrespect.”

