What Michael Barrymore is doing now – from failed TV comeback to ‘dream’ move to Spain

In 2001, Michael Barrymore – who is subject of a Channel 5 documentary tonight (Saturday, June 29) – saw his career effectively end following the death of Stuart Lubbock at his house party.

23 years on from the tragedy, here’s a look at what former Mr Saturday Night Michael is doing in 2024…

Michael was forced to pull out of DOI (Credit: ITV)

Michael Barrymore exits 2020 Dancing On Ice after injury

Back in 2019, Michael was confirmed to be taking part in the 2020 series of Dancing On Ice.

He would have joined the likes of Joe Swash and Maura Higgins in getting their skates on.

However, a month before the show was set to begin, Michael was forced to pull out through injury.

The comedian broke his wrist during training – meaning he wouldn’t be able to take part in the show.

He was said to be “absolutely devastated” not to be able to take part – and had loved “every second of the journey”.

The now 72 year old was replaced by Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

TikTok stardom

Away from the small screen, Michael has become something of a TikTok sensation in recent years.

The comedian has three million followers on the popular app – and regularly posts clips from his old shows, ITV’s Kids Say The Funniest Things and Strike it Rich. He also posts lots of sketches and funny videos.

His most viewed video at the moment is him doing the Rock Papers Scissors challenge – with himself. It has been viewed 37.3 million times and has been liked 4.1 million times.

He regularly gets over 100k views per video.

Speaking about his newfound fame on TikTok, he told ITV News last year: “TikTok reconnected me with my audience and all those who grew up with me. Plus, I have a world market watching my old clips and me doing current trends – my version of it and I’m 71.”

Michael directed a play last year (Credit: ITV)

West End comeback

Last summer saw Michael make a return to the stage, with the comedian staging a comeback to the West End.

The star directed Laurel & Chaplin: The Feud – a play about the intense rivalry between Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel.

“This is about the story of how [Stan Laurel and Charlie Chaplin] met, bitterly fell out and never spoke again. Then [Stan Laurel] went on to form Laurel and Hardy,” he told ITV News.

The show featured “unique improvisations” – meaning every show was unique.

It ran for six performances at the Cambridge Theatre in London, before moving to Blackpool Winter Gardens in August.

Move to Spain

Earlier this year, Michael revealed that he will be moving to Barcelona in Spain. Taking to TikTok, Michael uploaded a video of himself holding a Barcelona football scarf.

“Yes, I am moving to Barcelona. I’m 72 now and I realise that quality of life is more important to me than anything. So, I’m going to Spain,” he said.

Clips of Michael enjoying the sun and the beach in Spain were spliced into the video.

“I love the place, it’s not the Spain that I grew up with, all the package resorts that we all know. This is mainland Spain. It’s amazing. The culture there and the people and just the art and everything,” he then continued.

He then went on to say that he is looking for a home around Lloret de Mar.

“Until I find the villa of my dreams I’m going to find as much as I can about it, download Duolingo, learn the language. I can’t wait,” he said.

Michael Barrymore: The Rise and Fall of Mr Saturday Night airs tonight (Saturday, June 29) at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

