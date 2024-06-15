Dr Michael Mosley’s friend on last time he saw him before death as fans in tears over final interview: ‘Still too raw to listen to’

Fans of the late Dr Michael Mosley have shared their sadness over his final interview – with his friend recalling the last time he saw him before his tragic death.

Michael went missing last week whilst holidaying on the Greek island of Symi. He was found dead on Sunday June 9. The discovery of his body came days after he failed to return home from a walk on June 5.

On Friday (June 15) the TV doctor was heard on Radio 4 in his final interview, How to Live a Good Life, with Professor Paul Bloom.

The TV doctor recently passed away (Credit: YouTube)

BBC airs Michael Mosley final interview after death

Michael’s close friend and radio host Chris van Tulleken, introduced the show. The programme was part of a tribute to the TV doctor, called There’s Only One Michael Mosley.

What I didn’t know was that it would be the last time I ever saw him

“What you’re about to hear was recorded a few minutes before I met up with Michael at the Hay Festival and what I didn’t know was that it would be the last time I ever saw him,” said Chris, as he introduced the show.

He went on: “Because two weeks later he died on holiday with his wife in Greece.”

Michael Mosley friend on last time he saw him

Chris continued: “As you’re listening to Michael, I want you to reflect on his style – dryly witty, modest, humble.

“This style disguises that he is one of the most important broadcasters of recent decades. Before Michael, doctors in white coats told you how to live from their ivory towers. Michael’s genius was to make himself the patient and the guinea pig in a way that’s utterly relatable.

For me, these friendships and endured for more than a decade

“Off-camera and off-mic he was the same – humble, kind and above all, generous. And that generosity set the tone in the BBC science unit in a way that meant everyone that worked there became friends and collaborators rather than competitors. For me, these friendships and endured for more than a decade.”

His final interview aired this week (Credit: ITV)

Michael Mosley’s ‘legacy is going to live on’

He added: “Michael’s death has moved so many of us, so really I’m speaking for lots of television and audio presenters and producers.

I’ll miss him as a friend and as a mentor – but perhaps most of all, I’ll miss him as a broadcaster

“His legacy is going to live on in our memories – any time we brush our teeth standing on one leg or fast a little longer in between meals, we build up our strength doing squats or do any one of the hundreds of tricks that he taught us.

“I’ll miss him as a friend and as a mentor – but perhaps most of all, I’ll miss him as a broadcaster. So I hope you enjoy this – his final interview.

“I hope you enjoy it – along with all the hints and tips Michael has left us on how to live a good life. Something that he most certainly did.”

Michael Mosley fans emotional over final interview

Listeners were left emotional over Michael’s final interview. One person said: “Just listened to this. So sad to think Michael Mosley is no longer with us but he left a wealth of recordings and advice.”

I had to switch off as it is still too raw to listen to

Someone else added: “I loved Michael Mosley and I don’t object to his interview being played – but I had to switch off as it is still too raw to listen to.”

Read more: Dr Michael Mosley’s website updates with emotional tribute to star and plea over his legacy