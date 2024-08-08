Dr Clare Bailey, wife of the late Dr Michael Mosley, is set to make an appearance in the late star’s new TV project which is airing soon.

Michael Mosely: Wonders of the Human Body will air on Channel 5 on August 22 at 8pm. This Morning regular Michael died in June aged 67 after going missing while hiking on holiday on the Greek Island of Symi.

His body was discovered following four days of searching, with the diet expert found just yards from a restaurant.

In a new three-part series, Dr Michael “sets out to decode the marvel of design and engineering that is the human body,” Channel 5 has said.

Dr Michael Mosley’s Channel 5 series will air this month (Credit: ITV)

Dr Michael Mosley wife

It will also invite viewers to see our bodies in new ways and understand how they work. It will also show how the body changes as we age.

In the series, Michael will also put his own body to the test to help viewers at home understand their bodies.

Dr Clare has recorded a special tribute to Michael in which she says: “One of Michael’s biggest passions has always been to reveal the extraordinary secrets of how our bodies work, to help us understand and look after them. He spent several months with the production team, travelling far and wide for the making of this brand new series.”

The news comes after Dr Clare opened up about her family’s grief following her TV star husband’s sad death.

Michael Mosley and his wife Dr Clare Bailey were together for 44 years (Credit: YouTube)

Michael Mosley wife pays tribute

Sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram showing her with her late husband, Clare posted a touching tribute on July 11.

She acknowledged how becoming bereaved can stir complex emotions, even as her family struggle.

“We are trying to put our lives back together without Michael and it’s very hard,” Clare wrote.

Telly star died in June aged 67 (Credit: YouTube)

She continued: “Not all the time. We can smile and laugh too. As well as comfort each other.

Grief can feel overwhelming.

“Grief can feel overwhelming. Light and beautiful. Catch you by surprise. Feel like the weight of a stone or a sharp pain. It changes unexpectedly.

“As people often say, it’s a journey, not all sad and you take each day at a time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clare Bailey Mosley (@drclarebailey)

Clare also thanked well wishers for their “moving” messages.

She went on: “The extraordinary outpouring of grief and gratitude for Michael and how he has changed so many lives is very moving, including the heartfelt thoughts and kindness extended to us as a family, for which we are incredibly grateful.

“We sincerely hope that we can continue to share his positive message going forward. Because while we are learning to live without Michael, he is ever-present through the lives that he touched and the difference he made.”

Read more: ‘Challenges’ facing Dr Michael Mosley’s wife Clare following his death as she deals with ‘unique kind of grief’

Michael Mosley: Wonders of the Human Body will air on Channel 5 on Thursday August 22 at 8pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.