‘Challenges’ facing Dr Michael Mosley’s wife Clare following his death as she deals with ‘unique kind of grief’

Dr Clare Bailey, the wife of late TV personality Dr Michael Mosley, is facing a “unique” form of heartache following his death, it has been claimed.

Dr Michael, known for his appearances on This Morning, passed away last week after going missing while on holiday.

His wife contacted authorities on the Greek island of Symi after Michael didn’t return to their hotel from a hike after six hours.

Dr Michael Mosley sadly passed away last week (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

A desperate five-day search sadly ended when Michael’s body was found by Agia Marina beach on Sunday (June 9).

Amid reports the father of four may have made attempts to prevent himself from fainting in the sun, a coroner has indicated post-mortem results will suggest Michael died of natural causes.

However, a grief expert believes the heartbreaking loss of Michael will have a profound impact on his family.

Michael Moseley and his wife Clare Bailey previously appeared on This Morning together (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘Shock’

A psychologist told the Mirror the sudden nature of Michael’s passing means relatives are likely to still be ‘in shock’.

Dr Mark Rackley claimed: “When the hope is dashed and you’re dealing with the reality, that’s like somebody pouring a bucket of cold water over your head. You’re thrown into a situation you don’t want, so you don’t want to give up your hope. You don’t want the reality of the situation to hit. So that adjustment isn’t quick. That can take quite a while.”

Dr Michael Mosley’s body was found in a rocky area near a restaurant on the island of Symi (Credit: Channel 4 News YouTube)

Wife and children of Dr Michael Mosley facing ‘very, very challenging’ time

However, Dr Rackley also suggested Clare may have taken “comfort” from how highly regarded her late husband was. But Dr Rackley also notes she and her loved ones are experiencing a “public” form of bereavement.

The family are also having to deal with the media interest.

He added: “If this was to happen to somebody who wasn’t in the public eye, then the family can just get on with that very privately. But because Michael was in the public eye, the family are also having to deal with the media interest. So, again, [it’s] very, very challenging and very unique as well to have to go through all of that.”

