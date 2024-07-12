Dr Michael Mosley’s wife says family are ‘trying to put our lives back together’ in heartbreaking message ahead of tribute day

Dr Clare Bailey, wife of the late Dr Michael Mosley, has opened up about her family’s grief following her TV star husband’s sad death.

This Morning regular Michael died last month aged 67 after going missing while hiking on holiday on the Greek Island of Symi.

His body was discovered following four days of searching, with the diet expert found just yards from a restaurant.

Michael Mosley and his wife Dr Clare Bailey were together for 44 years (Credit: YouTube)

Amid sweltering temperatures, Michael is believed to have died of natural causes.

And with tributes planned to Michael Mosley across BBC radio and TV today (Friday July 12), the father-of-four’s widow has addressed how “hard” it is to “put our lives back together without Michael”.

Michael Mosley wife pays tribute

Sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram showing her with her late husband, Clare posted a touching tribute on Thursday (July 11) evening.

She acknowledged how becoming bereaved can stir complex emotions, even as her family struggle.

“We are trying to put our lives back together without Michael and it’s very hard,” Clare wrote.

Telly star died in June aged 67 (Credit: YouTube)

She continued: “Not all the time. We can smile and laugh too. As well as comfort each other.

Grief can feel overwhelming.

“Grief can feel overwhelming. Light and beautiful. Catch you by surprise. Feel like the weight of a stone or a sharp pain. It changes unexpectedly.

“As people often say, it’s a journey, not all sad and you take each day at a time.”

Clare also thanked well wishers for their “moving” messages.

She went on: “The extraordinary outpouring of grief and gratitude for Michael and how he has changed so many lives is very moving, including the heartfelt thoughts and kindness extended to us as a family, for which we are incredibly grateful.

“We sincerely hope that we can continue to share his positive message going forward. Because while we are learning to live without Michael, he is ever-present through the lives that he touched and the difference he made.”

Michael Mosley tribute

Clare, who met her late husband at medical school, also said how “wonderful” the BBC’s “celebration of Michael’s life” is, and how much it means to his family.

“A day dedicated to the impact he had on people’s lives and to celebrate his legacy within broadcasting and beyond – it’s humbling and delightful all at once. We are so grateful,” Clare added.

Within hours, tens of thousands of social media users had given the post their approval, with scores of supportive remarks in the comments section.

Just one among many read: “What a beautiful message Clare. You were truly blessed to have had Michael as your husband. He was such a force for life and had a massive impact on the lives of so many.”

