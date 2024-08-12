In an age where social media presence is scrutinised, Michelle Keegan has gracefully clapped back at an Instagram troll’s comment about her appearance.

In a recent Instagram Reel, the 37-year-old actress and her makeup artist filmed themselves getting ready for a night out.

Donned in white robes, they drank rose, applied makeup and curled their hair.

The former Coronation Street actress captioned the reel with: “Why is getting ready always the best part?!”

However, Michelle found herself on the receiving end of hurtful commentary about her appearance.

“Omg your face has changed so much, I hardly recognise you,” one viewer commented.

“Why so much makeup?” Another questioned.

However, it was one specific comment that got Michelle’s attention.

“Looking good but getting older Michelle,” an anonymous troll commented.

Unfazed by the remark, Michelle retorted: “I should think so I’m 37.”

Celebrity friends and fans alike flocked to support the star. Model Abbey Clancy cheered on her friend, stating: “You look incredible.”

Fans react

The supportive comments didn’t stop there, as fans rallied around the actress.

One fan wrote: “Age but don’t look like you’ve aged, wear makeup but don’t look like you’re wearing makeup, look after your skin but don’t look after it so much that it looks flawless, which god forbid might offend somebody. Being a woman is hard! Michelle you look just perfect.”

“These comments are wiiiiiiiild. It’s just a cute video of someone getting ready with a pal and having a fun time, and yet so many feel the need to ruin the moment with unnecessary criticism,” another clapped back at the haters. [Sic]

A third reassured the actress: “Ignore the people who are intent on putting you down…you look fab and your makeup looks lovely!”

“Such a stunning lady. Nasty comments are just jealousy,” a fourth agreed.

“Why do people think it’s okay to comment on someone else’s appearance when they haven’t asked for any opinions?! It’s so rude, so is asking someone when they’re having children,” another fan fumed.

Michelle and Mark Wright

Surprisingly, Michelle isn’t the only celebrity to garner comments about her appearance.

Last week, the actress shared a snapshot of her and her husband – former TOWIE star Mark Wright.

However, many fans questioned why Mark looked different.

“Had to do a double take on the first photo as I thought it was another fella!!! I need to go to Specsavers,” one fan exclaimed.

Another agreed: “Yes same here. I didn’t recognise him as Mark.”

“I’m the same lol think he just needs his hair cut,” a third mused.

