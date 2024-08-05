Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been married since 2015 and the pair have appeared to have enjoyed an idyllic and loved-up marriage.

Nine years on, the couple navigate a life in the public eye, with Michelle often moving between her beloved north of England and down south, where she lives with Essex lad Mark.

However, the actress has admitted that this hasn’t always been easy and even implied that it has been a struggle leaving her home town to be with Mark, even after all these years.

Michelle Keegan has opened up about Mark Wright (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan opens up about moving to be with Mark Wright

In a discussion over the weekend, Michelle explained how she left Manchester and consequently, the move took her “a long time to feel settled” elsewhere. She also said that although her residence is now in in Essex, she still needs to head home “to recharge” and doing so “works” for her marriage.

Michelle broached the topic whilst at a Glamour UK event in Manchester on Sunday. The event, with a theme of empowerment, saw Michelle open up about a plethora of topics including her family and her marriage.

She explained to the audience and Glamour Editor Deborah Joseph: “I’m really proud of where I come from. I always say the best people are from the north – it’s true.

She continued: “Don’t get me wrong, I’ve got loads of southern mates but they even say to me ‘northern people are just warmer’. It’s true – they’re friendlier, warmer… I’m not slagging southerners off – I’m married to one so they can’t be that bad!”

It wasn’t easy. It took me a long time to feel settled.

Chatting about making the move down south, Michelle said: “It wasn’t easy. It took me a long time to feel settled. Like I said, I’m a true northern girl. You know, I’m a home bird, and I thought ‘oh, you know, can I live that far away from home?’ And I remember getting homesick quite a lot [at first], but as the time’s gone on I do feel down south is my home.

Mark rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan personal life

“But I also feel up north is still my home. I could be down south for three weeks and go right and he’s got back up north now. You know, recharge a little bit. See my mates, See my family and I live between both and it works. It works for us and we love that. Luckily I am in a position where a lot of my jobs that I have or I’ve done in the past have all been up north. Like Fool Me Once was filmed up north for six months. It was great.”

Michelle also explained why she splits her time between the two areas and how it comes as part of her career. She explained: “When I’m working [I spend] more up north because for some reason, all my jobs are all up north. But when I’m off, it’s more down south. But I do come up and my family and friends come down a lot – all the time. I’m never on my own really which is great as I never can feel homesick.”

In wake of the event, Michelle gushed to social media: “An absolute honour to speak at the @glamouruk empowerment summit in my home town, thank you for having me. Mum you empower me every day, thank you for being my plus 1 always.”

