Michelle Keegan’s vow to Mark Wright amid ‘worries’ over his ‘jealousy’

Michelle Keegan has reportedly made a vow to her husband Mark Wright amid concerns over her soaring star status.

The actress has recently enjoyed major success – from her popular Netflix gig, Fool Me Once, to reportedly scoring a cool £30k per week due to her business endeavours.

However, such success is said to have sparked fears it could cause tension in Michelle and Mark’s union. Consequently, Michelle has allegedly made a telling vow to husband Mark as she continues her intense schedule.

Michelle Keegan has made a vow to hubby Mark Wright (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan promises Mark Wright he comes first

According to claims made to Closer, Michelle Keegan is keen on putting her nine-year marriage with Mark first.

The source revealed: “Even Michelle can’t quite believe just how much things have changed in terms of her and Mark’s careers. There’s been highs and lows for both of them, but Michelle has let slip to pals that she feels slightly awkward about it all at the moment as they’ve almost swapped places.

“Of course, Mark is incredibly proud of his wife and her success. He loves and adores her – they’ve always been each other’s cheerleaders. But Michelle’s pals worry that he’s feeling a tiny bit jealous of it all, and that she’s feeling awkward as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

When the couple first met, Mark was riding high as a TOWIE heart-throb and had even enjoyed various stints filming for E! in star-studded LA.

However, since then Mark has largely stepped away from the telly and instead has turned to radio hosting and running a fitness brand.

The reality star even suffered his travel show, A Wright Family Holiday, getting axed last year – after just one series.

Mark Wright has largely stepped away from the telly (Credit: ITV)

Michelle to be the next Bond girl?

Meanwhile, things have only got better and better for former Corrie star Michelle. She has reportedly been inundated with TV offers since her role on Netflix. There have even been rumours that she is being lined-up to the be the next Bond girl.

However, this might be not so good for the success of their marriage. The insider alleged: “Her success on Netflix has finally put her on the global map, and rather than knocking on doors, it feels like she’s having to fight agents off with a stick. Mark, on the other hand, really hoped to continue his TV career back in the UK. But, it hasn’t quite worked out.”

The source acknowledged that Mark is Michelle’s biggest fan. But they did claim that Michelle hopes Mark isn’t “annoyed” over her success.

Will the couple continue to go from strength to strength?

Read more: Michelle Keegan shows off stunning new hair as she undergoes ‘change for summer’

So what do you think of Michelle’s success? Let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.