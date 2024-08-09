Michelle Keegan fans do ‘double take’ over Mark Wright’s appearance in loved-up Paris pics: ‘Didn’t recognise him’

Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright have been enjoying a romantic getaway to Paris.

The couple, who wed in 2015, shared a series of pictures from their trip but former TOWIE star Mark, 37, left their fans a bit confused.

His appearance sparked comments from fans, with some admitting they didn’t recognise him!

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright in Paris

Fool Me Once actress Michelle, 37, posted to her Instagram on Thursday. The first photo showed Mark kissing Michelle on the cheek with the Eiffel Tower glistening in the background.

Other pictures showed Michelle posing in front of the landmark in a little black dress as well as her and Mark smiling at each other.

Michelle captioned the post: “The city of love.”

While many fans were in awe of the stunning pictures, others were focused on Mark’s appearance.

Mark and Michelle have enjoyed a getaway to Paris (Credit: Cover Images)

He looked dapper in a black and white striped polo with his hair gelled back.

One person commented: “Had to do a double take on the first photo as I thought it was another fella!!! I need to go to Specsavers.”

Another wrote: “Yes same here. I didn’t recognise him as Mark.”

Someone else added: “I’m the same lol think he just needs his hair cut.”

Others were busy gushing over the stunning couple as one said: “Wow you guys both look amazing. What a beautiful couple.”

Fans were confused over Mark’s hair in the picture (Credit: Cover Images)

Another person commented: “Unbelievably beautiful.”

Former Coronation Street star Michelle recently opened up about living in Essex with Mark. She admitted it took her a while to feel settled after moving away from Manchester.

During an appearance at a Glamour UK event in Manchester in August, Michelle said: “It wasn’t easy. It took me a long time to feel settled. Like I said, I’m a true northern girl. You know, I’m a home bird, and I thought ‘oh, you know, can I live that far away from home?’ And I remember getting homesick quite a lot [at first], but as the time’s gone on I do feel down south is my home.”

