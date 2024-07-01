Actress Michelle Keegan has delighted her fans with a stunning hair transformation.

The former Coronation Street and Our Girl star debuted her new look on her Instagram story yesterday (June 30), sharing that she fancied a “change for summer”.

“Change up for summer,” Michelle captioned the gorgeous mirror selfie of her showing off her new locks at the hair salon.

Although she did go on to joke that the summer has, of course, as we all know, “gone missing”.

Our girl Michelle’s changed up her hair for summer! (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle Keegan new hair

Nevertheless, summer or no summer, Michelle now looks naturally sunkissed with an enviable set of highlights in her ever-glossy brunette locks.

These she coordinated perfectly with a matching pair of brown and beige linen trousers.

Michelle also shared a reel posted by her hairdresser, showing off her “bambi brown” makeover in all its glory.

“Michelle’s new look for summer!” celeb hair stylist Calum Tierney captioned the post. “Using my signature Bambi Brown technique, we’ve lightened and added depth giving her that perfect sun-kissed glow.”

For anyone wanting to take inspiration from Michelle, Calum shared that the shades used were “Toffee Crunch & Dubai 20”. He added that she also had a set of extensions to “add the perfect touch of length and volume”.

Other Michelle news

In other Michelle news, the actress and showbiz hubby, Mark Wright, have recently came under fire for some of the latest additions to their shared mansion.

The couple’s home reno project has seen them document some extravagant purchases such as a chandelier designed by Michelle herself, a dreamy sweeping staircase and a robot lawnmower.

So what do you think of Michelle's new look?