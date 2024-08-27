Michelle Keegan is among thousands flooding support to Jess Wright after she shared some tough news about her young son.

The former TOWIE star, 38, shares Presley, two, with her husband William Lee-Kemp.

She shared with her Instagram followers on Monday (August 26) that their little one needs open heart surgery.

It comes as the couple discovered Presley was born with Bicuspid Aortic Valve.

This is a congenital heart disease that affects how blood flows from the heart to the rest of the body.

Jess posted a black and white picture of the two-year-old resting his right cheek on William’s shoulder as he looks to the camera, while Jess kisses his left.

We are coming to terms with the fact that our son will need intervention at least twice in his life.

The mum-of-one said: “Something he was born with and happens to a small 1 percent of us. Essentially, instead of having three leaflets in his aortic valve, like most, he only has two.

“This condition affects how blood flows from the heart to the rest of the body and will require monitoring and care over time.

“I won’t go into the full details right now, but whilst this is please God not a fatal disease, we are coming to terms with the fact that our son will need intervention at least twice in his life.

“By intervention I mean open heart surgery. Saying those words out loud physically hurts my soul.”

Michelle Keegan supports Jess Wright

She continued to say Presley is “strong and resilient” and by getting “modern day medicine,” he will “live as normal life as the next child”.

More than 71,000 people have liked Jess’ post, and over 1,000 of her following expressed their love and support, which the pair are “grateful” for.

Michelle Keegan, Jess’ sister-in-law, left a red heart to symbolise her love for her family.

A fan penned: “Lots of healing prayers for Presley, and I pray to that you have strength.”

Jess and William tied the knot in 2021 on one of the Balearic Islands.

Their engagement took place in March 2020.

