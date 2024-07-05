Miranda Hart admits ‘darkness’ and ‘really difficult’ times in rare upload

Miranda Hart has shared details of her brand-new book in a rare post to social media.

In the post, Miranda revealed that she will explore topics surrounding the “darkness” and “difficult” times she’s suffered in recent years.

Meanwhile, fans of the comedian have been left eager to learn more. Especially due to the mysterious title of the release…

Miranda Hart releases new book

In a rarely seen post from Miranda shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the TV star disclosed the title of her latest release and admitted to the title being deliberately “intriguing”.

She explained of her book titled I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You: “I’m sharing the treasures that I learned in darkness. And the things that helped me to live and feel like I am free and joyful and peaceful and physically recovered. In a way I never thought possible.

“So there you are. There’s always hope, I suppose. Whatever you might be going through at this time. None of us go through life without some testing or trials do we?”

Posing alongside the book, Miranda continued: “I’m honest in here about well, there’s so much I could say, but I’m just gonna say this… I’ve been through a very unexpected decade in my life, and they’ve been some surprising and incredible joys, but also some really difficult, equally surprising challenges. All the tests and trials I’ve been through are in here when you buy it. I’m here, I’m intact, I got through it.”

Miranda Hart discusses ‘dark times’

The star has divulged insights into her personal life in her previous book releases. She wrote: “Life during times of acute anxiety has been like wading through treacle and on bad days getting to the end of the street to post a letter was hard, such was the extreme level of fear in my body.”

She has even discussed the topic of having a “glass half empty” mindset. Miranda said in 2018: “There’s a lot of talk about comedians being depressed and I think, in many cases, it’s absolutely true

“I definitely have that side to my personality – naturally my glass is half-empty, so I make a conscious effort to keep the positive attitude going.”

Elsewhere, fans of the star have been sharing just how eager they are to get a hold of the book. One wrote: “Looking forward to reading it. Have a fab day xx.”

Another commented: “Thoroughly excited to read this,” and a third agreed: “Can’t wait to read, you gorgeous love!”

