Miranda Hart has opened up about ‘dismantling shame’ over her weight gain over the last three years as she hinted at an illness.

The former Call the Midwife actress, 51, shared a video to her Instagram on Tuesday as she promoted her new upcoming book – I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest with You.

In the post, Miranda also hinted at a mystery illness.

Miranda Hart illness

In the video, Miranda said: “Hello I’m Miranda Hart and I’ve lost all the midlife weight that was lumped on in the last three years,” as she held up her book.

However, she then said: “I’m not being entirely honest with you. Available to pre-order.”

I have found it incredibly hard not to feel shame from gaining weight over the last three years.

Miranda said she’s “really proud” of the fact that she’s “dismantled quite a lot of shame about my weight gain”.

She added: “Not because I don’t think bigger is beautiful but because it isn’t really me, I feel really uncomfortable. It’s one of the things I talk about in there [the book] so there you go.”

Miranda hinted at a mystery illness in her latest post (Credit: BBC)

In the caption, Miranda wrote: “I have found it incredibly hard not to feel shame from gaining weight over the last three years. Not because of striving for an aesthetic ideal but because it doesn’t represent me and who I naturally am.

“But life happens. Illness happens. And it’s a great way to keep focusing on the greatest healer – self-compassion. If I lose it or not I know I am loved. Peace out.

“Book available to pre order.”

Her followers shared their thoughts in the comments. One person said: “You have achieved all of these amazing things in life because of who you are, not because of what clothes size you are. You have a whole lot of love around you.”

Miranda Hart, pictured here in 2019, opened up about her ‘midlife weight gain’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Pre-ordering now. Also someone who’s had to adjust to weight gain due to illness.”

Someone else added: “Girl, you are absolutely amazing and thank you for sharing your lovely self with the world!!”

