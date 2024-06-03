Miriam Margolyes admits ‘disliking’ for Lily Allen during Graham Norton appearance: ‘She wasn’t friendly’

TV personality and actress Miriam Margoyles has made a confession about the popular singer Lily Allen.

The Call the Midwife favourite has shared her thoughts on meeting the Air Balloon singer whilst starring on the Graham Norton show.

The Harry Potter actress shared her candid thoughts at Hay Festival on Saturday (June 1). It is safe to say that Miriam didn’t hold back and divulged exactly what she thought of Lily Allen, whilst meeting her whilst on set of the BBC talk show in 2014.

Evidently, Miriam has brushed elbows with several star-studded guests whilst appearing on Graham Norton, but it seems she didn’t hit it off with Lily.

Miriam Margolyes didn’t get along with singer Lily Allen (Credit: BBC / Youtube)

Miriam Margolyes shares ‘dislike’ for Lily Allen

The actress has graced Graham Norton’s coveted sofa with the likes of will.i.am, Stanley Tucci, Matthew Perry, Daniel Radcliffe, Gemma Arterton, and Sarah Snook.

However, it was beloved singer Lily Allen who seemed to rub Miriam the wrong way. Discussing the topic with author Philippe Sands, Miriam explained: “She thought when she was on the programme that it was all about her.”

She wasn’t friendly and I didn’t like that and so I showed my dislike.

Miriam exclaimed: “She thought, ‘Who is this woman? Miriam who?'”

The star went on to say: “She wasn’t friendly and I didn’t like that and so I showed my dislike, which wasn’t very nice of me because she was much younger than me and I should have just taught her how to behave.”

Miriam Margolyes shares regret over Graham Norton appearance

Lily wasn’t the only star that Miriam slammed during an interview at the Hay festival. She also said of Monty Python star John Cleese that he “has become an [bleep]” while Bill Oddie “is not a nice man”.

Miriam also expressed regret over her interaction with Friends star Matthew Perry whilst starring on the Graham Norton show. The actor was left squirming in his seat as Miriam made a jaw-dropping anecdote.

He exclaimed at the time: “I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more uncomfortable in my life.”

Miriam regrets asking Matthew Perry an invasive question (Credit: BBC / Youtube)

Miriam detailed: “Matthew was expecting a bland conversation that stayed on the surface of things, but I was warming to my theme and immediately launched in, burrowing deeper.”

Although, one exchange has left Miriam regretful, as she asked him “if he was an alcoholic”. Miriam mused: “On reflection, I really wish I hadn’t.”

