Actress Miriam Margolyes has shared an upsetting health update, revealing she’s been registered disabled.

The outspoken star underwent surgery last year, having a cow’s aortic valve fitted to avoid a more invasive open-heart surgery.

She also suffers with spinal stenosis, a condition where space around the spinal cord becomes too narrow, compressing the nerves.

And, speaking in a new interview, Miriam has shared a new update.

Miriam Margolyes ‘registered disabled’

In a recent interview with Closer, the 83-year-old actress opened up about her ongoing health struggles.

“I can’t walk very well, and I’m registered disabled,” she shared.

I’ve got two sticks – they’re such a bore.

“I use all kinds of assistance, I’ve got two sticks and a walker and they’re such a bore, but I’ve just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun.”

Upbeat as ever, she mused: “It’s like having a new toy. It’s very good for shopping because it’s got a basket on it – and I do enjoy whizzing around on it immensely.”

Regrets and being ‘defeated’ by her weight

However, Miriam also said that she regrets not making lifestyle changes that could have helped her. She said she feels she has been “defeated” by her weight.

In a podcast appearance in September, she sadly remarked: “The one thing I have not conquered and should have conquered is my weight. I am a blubber mass. I am fat. And to be fat and 82 is truly pathetic.”

In an interview with BBC Breakfast last week, Miriam also reflected that her “restricted mobility” had made it harder for her to take on acting roles in recent years.

