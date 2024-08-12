Former Saturdays singer and Strictly Come Dancing star Mollie King has shared the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second child.

Mollie took to Instagram this weekend to share the announcement with her followers. The singer and radio host has been engaged to cricketer Stuart Broad since 2021.

Mollie King is expecting a second child with her fiancé Stuart Broad (Credit: Cover Images)

Mollie King pregnant

The couple have been in a relationship for almost six years, and already share a 19-month-old daughter, Annabella.

Expressing her excitement, Mollie wrote in her Instagram caption: “Our baby girl is going to become a big sister. We can’t wait to meet you, little one!”

Our baby girl is going to become a big sister.

The announcement was accompanied by a black and white photo. In the image, Stuart kissed Mollie’s baby bump as Annabella perched on her father’s shoulders.

Meanwhile, Mollie looked radiant in a white crop top paired with jeans.

Another snapshot showed the family gently placing their hands on Mollie’s bump.

Mollie competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

Mollie King’s baby news

The news quickly spread, as fans and fellow celebs rushed to the comments to congratulate the couple.

Influencer Tanya Burr wrote: “Congratulations Mollie!” Baker Candice Brown also joined in, commenting: “Ohhhh this is the most gorgeous news.”

Loose Women host Ruth Langsford added to the congratulations, writing: “CONGRATULATIONS!!! Wonderful news!”

Fans were also quick to share their excitement. “Congratulations! So happy for you! Annabella is going to be such a good big sister,” one fan gushed.

“OMG!!! Such amazing news for an amazing family,” a second commented.

A third fan added: “Brilliant news but will miss you on the radio again.” A fourth agreed, writing: “Really happy but can you not have maternity leave as I love your new show on a weekday.”

Mollie has been a co-host on BBC Radio 1 for the weekend afternoon show since 2018. Her skills on the radio were recognised in September 2018 when she was nominated for Best New Presenter at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards.

Reflecting on her personal life and career, Mollie considers her daughter, Annabella, her “proudest achievement”. Speaking to Arcadia Magazine in December 2023, she shared: “I just feel like I’ve learned so much from her, she’s just changed my world.”

The former singer competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. After partnering with Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, the duo finished in fifth place.

Read more: This Morning presenters Andi Peters and Mollie King take over as viewers brand them ‘annoying’

So, what did you think of this article? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.