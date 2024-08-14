Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have split after five years together.

The pair met on Love Island in 2019. They got engaged in July 2023 after welcoming their daughter, Bambi, in January last year.

On Wednesday (August 14), Molly-Mae issued a statement to confirm their split.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split

The statement read: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

She added: “I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks, please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time. I’ll be back when it feels right.”

Shortly after, Tommy issued a statement, admitting he’s “heartbroken”.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

“The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi. I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad.”

The boxer added: “Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our family’s privacy as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy became parents together early last year, when they welcomed daughter Bambi into the world.

Late last year, Molly-Mae addressed her and Tommy’s relationship following split rumours.

Molly-Mae on relationship

In a YouTube video, she admitted having a relationship in the public eye can be “difficult”.

She said: “Everyone is asking about relationships and how things are and I get it, just general questions people want to know.

“When I put that Q&A box, I should have known what everyone was going to be asking questions about.”

She also explained that things “aren’t always going to be sunshine and roses”.

Molly-Mae added at the time: “What I would say, having a relationship in the public eye, you deal with things that people in private relationships deal with but everyone is commenting on it and everyone sees it and everyone’s all eyes, it’s like a fishbowl, that’s quite tricky.”

