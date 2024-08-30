Molly-Mae Hague on ‘scary’ impact of Tommy Fury split on daughter Bambi

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the sad way her daughter Bambi has been reacting to her split from Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae, 25, uploaded a bombshell vlog to her YouTube channel last night (August 29) addressing her single life after announcing her split from the boxer, also 25, on her Instagram Story.

She returned to the platform earlier this week to thank her pals for the love and support, followed by Tommy breaking his silence on the “false allegations” of cheating on his lads’ trip to North Macedonia two days later.

Molly-Mae Hague addressed the split in a new YouTube video (Credit: Molly-Mae Hague via YouTube)

Molly-Mae’s heartbreaking confession about Bambi

Touching upon how Bambi, 19 months, is dealing with the huge change in the 36-minute video, Molly-Mae said:”It’s scary.

“I literally can’t go to the toilet or leave the room or do anything without her crying her eyes out which is not really ideal. I think she’s kind of having attachment issues at the minute.”

The businesswoman confirmed she thinks their little one is aware of the big changes at home as she added: “I think she can definitely sense that obviously there are changes and things are strange at the minute.

“I can really feel that she can sense that which is very interesting considering she’s just a baby; I feel like, they’re not stupid, they can really pick up on things.

“I also think that she weed on the sofa this morning just when I started filming this, I looked down and there was a big wet patch in front of me literally where she was sitting. She was wearing a nappy so I’m not quite sure how that’s happened.”

Molly-Mae thinks Bambi is aware of the big changes (Credit: YouTube)

The Love Island star will ‘always have lots of love’ for boxer Tommy

Earlier this month, series five Love Island star announced her split from co-star Tommy in an Instagram Story, with him sharing a statement a few days later.

In her video, she addressed the break-up and told viewers she “doesn’t really plan” on talking about it as it is “not something she’s comfortable with”.

However, she did admit: “He is Bambi’s dad, and I will always value him, and respect him and always have a lot of love for him.”

Molly-Mae says she will always love Tommy (Credit: Cover Images)

Molly-Mae added: “This is real life, it is not drama, it is not tea, it is not a publicity stunt – as much as I wish it was.”

