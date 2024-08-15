Mother at centre of Tommy Fury baby claims shares defiant post following his split from Molly-Mae Hague

Love Island fans across the UK have been left gobsmacked over the shock news that Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have split.

The pair, who share daughter Bambi, have been together for five years after finding love on the popular ITV2 dating show. Tommy even popped the question last year in a loved-up display.

However, things appear to have taken a nose dive – especially with rumours circulating that Tommy may have another baby – but not with Molly…

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have split (Credit: Brett D.Cove)

Tommy Fury baby claims amid split

Molly-Mae left social media users open-mouthed yesterday after she shared a shock statement to her Instagram story, announcing that she and Tommy had gone their separate ways – followed by another statement shared by Tommy shortly later.

However, some eagle-eyed fans may notice just how different the tones in each statement were, with Molly admitting: “I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way,” meanwhile Tommy declared: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.”

Countless fans flocked to social media to share their theories as to why the pair have split, including one shocking allegation that Tommy has fathered a friend’s baby.

Now, the mother at the centre of the claims has spoken out.

The theory began on TikTok, where internet detectives spotted a link between influencer Lissie Rhodes’ and Tommy Fury’s family. The pair appear to share a similar following, with Tommy’s family including Tyson and Paris Fury following the blonde beauty.

However Lissie has put the rumours to rest, writing to TikTok amid the speculation: “Tommy Fury is not my baby’s dad.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae split

In another defiant response, Lissie has unlocked her once private Instagram account and shared a snap with the father of her baby, penning alongside it: “Happy family.”

Influencer Lissie’s dad Ryan is reportedly a boxing pal of Tommy’s dad John Fury, explaining the link and why fans may have jumped to conclusions.

Influencer Lissie Rhodes has addressed speculation (Credit: Instagram)

And it appears it’s a family affair, as Lissie’s dad has also spoken out, addressing the “hearsay” and insisting that his daughter and her partner are “so happy” with their new arrival. The MailOnline reports he said on Instagram: “I can’t believe what I’m reading. I can’t believe it. The speculation, the hearsay, guys Lissie and Barry are so happy, so happy.

“We’ve got a life, you need to get one.”

The Mirror claims that Lissie’s mum also reportedly chimed in, branding the speculation as “crazy” and asked Molly and Tommy fans to “move onto your next suspect”.

ED! has contacted Molly and Tommy’s representatives for comment.

