All the clues Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were on the rocks – and his ‘last attempt’ to save relationship

Love Island’s most famous couple, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, announced their split yesterday (Wednesday, August 14).

However, there were some clues that the seemingly happy couple were on the rocks for some time before their announcement…

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae announce their split

Yesterday, Molly-Mae, 25, and Tommy, 25, shockingly announced that they’d split after five years together.

The couple, who got engaged last year and share a daughter, announced the news on Instagram.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” Molly-Mae wrote in a statement.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all,” she then continued.

Meanwhile, Tommy said he was “heartbroken”. “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship,” he wrote.

“The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi. I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad.”

Tommy and Molly met in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Signs Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae were on the rocks for some time

However, there have been rumours for some time that all was not well in paradise for Molly-Mae and Tommy.

In recent months, there have been next to no pictures of the couple on Molly-Mae’s Instagram.

The star – who is followed by eight million people – posted pictures of herself and Tommy just twice on her grid between March and August.

Last year, there were plenty of rumours that Molly-Mae and Tommy had split. Molly was seen without her engagement ring on numerous occasions.

Molly removed her engagement ring after a video of Tommy getting close to a mystery woman while partying in Dubai was made public.

During a Q&A shortly after, Molly admitted things weren’t always “sunshine and roses” for the couple.

‘Sometimes it’s tricky that things aren’t always going to be perfect’

In a video on her YouTube channel, Molly said: “Things that people deal with in private or maybe they don’t deal with it, everyone has different things they deal with in their relationship and lives. Sometimes it’s tricky that things aren’t always going to be perfect and aren’t always going to be sunshine and roses,” she said.

“But when they aren’t you have millions of people giving their opinion on it and talking about it,” she then added.

In her latest Instagram snap, which was posted three days ago, Molly wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. This hinted that things weren’t perfect behind-the-scenes.

She also admitted in a recent video that she was doing a lot of “solo-parenting”.

“Actually I’ve been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy’s just been so busy,” she confessed.

“When he’s home from doing work and stuff, he’s so incredible and so helpful. I can’t say any different, like, he’s such an incredible dad, but I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum lifeing.”

Tommy’s ‘last-ditch’ attempt to save relationship

In July, to celebrate their year anniversary of being engaged, Tommy surprised Molly with an enormous bouquet of flowers.

“1 year as a fiancée,” Molly captioned the snap. However, following their split, some fans have speculated whether this was a last-ditch attempt by Tommy to salvage the relationship.

“Was this Tommy’s last ditch attempt to keep their relationship going?” one fan asked.

“The bigger the bouquet, the bigger the sin,” another said.

