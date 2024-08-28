Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence on Instagram for the first time since her shock split from Tommy Fury.

The former season five Love Island sweethearts called it quits on their five-year relationship earlier this month.

It comes amid claims her fiancé, 25, cheated on her during a lads holiday – something Tommy denies.

The break-up sent shockwaves through the showbiz world, and Molly-Mae has since been supported by friends and family at her £4 million mansion.

Molly-Mae Hague has returned to social media following split with Tommy Fury (Credit: Cover Images)

Molly-Mae Hague in 13-word statement amid Tommy Fury heartache

The 25-year-old influencer has now issued a statement to her 8.2 million followers, in a candid post that shows her looking at a lake.

The caption read: “Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for.”

She accompanied the caption with a white heart emoji.

Tommy Fury was accused of cheating, which led to their separation (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebrities and fans give their love and support to the Love Island star

More than a million people have liked her post, with around 17,000 commenting.

A wave of celebrities are among those heaping support for Molly-Mae, who shares one-year-old daughter Bambi with the boxer.

Best friend and season five co-star Maura Higgins posted: “LOVE & ADORE YOU.”

Love Island 2022’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 30, said: “Stay strong… And always put yourself first.. Time will heal you. Lots of love.”

TV personality Lizzie Cundy, 56, wrote: “Sending you huge love.”

The Traitors series two contestant Charlotte Chilton, 32, penned: “Keep strong and be kind to yourself. Media makes this hard but just focus on your beautiful daughter and lean off your friends and family for support!!

“You will blossom a stronger women.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

A major U-turn from Dutch partygoer who was with Tommy

Tommy was rumoured to have kissed Dutch jewellery assistant Milla Corfixen, 20, at a nightclub in Ohrid, North Macedonia.

She originally denied claims they locked lips but has since made a major U-turn on her Instagram story, claiming they did kiss on a night out.

“I’ve had to delete all my posts due to the hate and nasty comments. As stated in the news story I have gave, I didn’t do anything with Tommy Fury. I didn’t even know who he was we only shared a kiss, nothing else happened.”

Milla went on to add that if she had known Molly-Mae, it would not have happened.

There was accusations of him kissing a blonde-haired woman in the INclusive nightclub during a night out.

Read more: Woman at centre of Tommy Fury cheating claims admits they ‘had fun’ but ‘didn’t kiss’ and insists she ‘will talk to Molly-Mae’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.