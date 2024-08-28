‘Tell-tale sign’ there’s no way back for Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury amid brutal claims romance is ‘dead dead dead’

Apparently, the romance between Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury is unsalvageable, according to an expert. The pair, who met on Love Island in 2015, announced their shock split earlier this month and since then rumours have swirled!

Despite cheating allegations and baby drama, some ride or die fans have likely hoped for the pair’s reconciliation. Condolences Molly and Tommy shippers – it seems their relationship could be doomed…

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split earlier this month (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

‘Tell-tale sign’ there’s no way back for Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

The Apprentice finalist Tre Lowe and his wife Enas Daeki, a fellow relationship counsellor, have chimed in on whether there is any hope for Molly and Tommy’s relationship.

Enas alleged to The Mirror: “She’s fed up. I don’t reckon they will rekindle their relationship, it’s dead, dead, dead.”

I worry a bit for Tommy because I think he might not find a woman like her. He might go down the road of nightclubs, partying.

Tre continued: “They defy traditional gender roles. When you look at Tommy’s older brother, the man’s the breadwinner and the woman is at home. For Molly-Mae, I think it’s harder for Tommy as she is a strong, assertive woman and doesn’t necessarily need him financially. I wonder whether that has a bearing on whether he feels ‘what’s my place here? Plus when you watch them, she looks a little fed up with him. She looks quite short and irritated by him.”

He concluded: “I worry a bit for Tommy because I think he might not find a woman like her. He might go down the road of nightclubs, partying. I know for most men it’s not the most fulfilling path to go on. He’s young and he’s got talent, he will be better off focusing on his talent.”

ED! has contacted Molly and Tommy’s representatives for comment.

Molly and Tommy split update

Tommy was rumoured to have kissed Dutch jewellery assistant Milla Corfixen, 20, at a nightclub in Ohrid, North Macedonia.

In a shocking U-turn, she originally denied claims they locked lips but has since claimed they did kiss on a night out.

Molly-Mae met Tommy Fury on Love Island (Credit: Youtube)

“I’ve had to delete all my posts due to the hate and nasty comments. As stated in the news story I have gave, I didn’t do anything with Tommy Fury. I didn’t even know who he was we only shared a kiss, nothing else happened,” Milla stated.

Meanwhile, Molly has made her return to Instagram with a heartfelt message to her fans.

