Inside Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s staggering ‘£9M’ fortune and mansion once full of love

Love Island favourites Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury shared with their fans that they had split in a shock announcement last week, despite getting engaged just last year.

The pair, who share daughter Bambi, resided in a stunning Cheshire mansion together before Tommy was allegedly kicked out due to his supposed infidelity.

But what did the pair share before their relationship hit the rocks?

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split last week (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Inside Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s fortune

It’s no secret that Molly-Mae is social media royalty, from PrettyLittleThing creative direction to a popular fake tan brand, the star has made a name for herself away from Love Island and in doing so, has stacked up an eye-watering fortune.

Meanwhile, Tommy has also made headlines for his success in boxing, following in the footsteps of his heavyweight world title holding brother, Tyson Fury.

But how exactly have the pair amassed enough wealth to afford a stunning £4M mansion?

In August 2021, Molly became fashion brand PrettyLittleThing’s creative director, earning a reported £400 million salary just from that singular role.

Molly is also the sole director of MMH Group Holdings. The company encompasses three businesses, Molly’s fake tan brand Filter, MMH International and FM Cosmetics.

About Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury

The star also earns a jaw-dropping amount from her personal social media deals. She is said to have previously earned an unbelievable £10.8K for certain posts.

However, this hasn’t always been the case. In a post shared to social media, Molly posted a throwback snap and explained in the caption: “This was the first time I was ever paid by a brand to promote. I was 16! I got paid £25 for a post.”

Molly also has her very own book deal for her memoir, Becoming Molly-Mae, which reportedly accumulated 8K purchases in its first week.

Online publications estimate Molly holds a fortune of £6M.

Tommy is the brother of champion boxer Tyson Fury (Credit: Kieran)

Elsewhere, Tommy has raked in a couple of stunning pay days for facing off with Youtube stars in the ring. According to reports, the boxer took home £1.1 million for fighting KSI. He also took home £1.6 million for fighting Jake Paul.

Tommy also has a social media presence of his own and is likely to be pulling in the pounds with collaborations with brands like Air Up, M&S and Youngla.

He even has his own book deal, which is set to release in October, dubbed Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury.

Online reports estimate the star has a net worth of around £3M.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s mansion

Prior to Tommy’s alleged moving out, the former couple shared a huge mansion in Cheshire.

According to Hello! Jason Stanley, Partner at McAlister Family Law, said of the pair’s living situation: “It is understood that Molly and Tommy were engaged to marry and they may have entered into a prenup agreement to protect wealth that they have brought to the relationship after marriage (note that a prenup can only be signed if a wedding date had been agreed).

“Alternatively, they may have been advised to enter into a cohabitation agreement. As there is currently no specific law dedicated to unmarried breakups. If they have blindly pooled their resources with no prenup or cohabitation agreement, one of them after separation might live to regret it.”

The couple previously described their six bedroom abode as their “dream”. The house even boasts a home gym and a modern nursery for Bambi. As well as a spacious dressing room for Molly and a sophisticated luxury interior throughout.

This isn’t all the pair previously shared. They even have two pets. Molly and Tommy have two cats, Eggy and Bread.

Molly previously said of her feline family members: “They have changed my life so much. I can’t even begin to explain my love for them.”

