Reality star Tommy Fury has hit back at claims he ‘kissed’ a woman during a lads’ holiday during his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy and Molly met on Love Island in 2019. They got engaged in July 2023 after welcoming their daughter, Bambi, in January last year.

The couple faced numerous split rumours in recent months but kept quiet. However, Molly revealed on Wednesday (August 14) in a statement that they had split.

Molly-Mae ‘extremely upset’ over Tommy Fury split

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” Molly shared with fans on her Instagram Story.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.”

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority,” she continued.

Despite being upset, Molly thanked her fans for all the love.

Shortly after, Tommy confirmed the split, expressing he was “heartbroken”.

“Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our family’s privacy as we navigate our way through this difficult time,” he continued.

Tommy Fury cheating allegations

Since announcing their split, reports claimed that Tommy had allegedly cheated on Molly with a Danish female. It was claimed he kissed a blonde in a nightclub during a 2am vodka binge.

An insider has told The Sun: “He was downing Grey Goose vodka and didn’t seem to care who saw him with the girl. He kissed her. This will be heartbreaking for Molly-Mae.”

According to the report, Tommy flew home on Wednesday and Molly-Mae had been sent a video from the holiday. The source added: “He looked increasingly [bleep] off and he didn’t get off his phone.”

It was claimed that Molly-Mae and Tommy rowed on Wednesday and the alleged video was involved.

However, a spokesperson for Tommy has fired back.

“Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers,” they said.

