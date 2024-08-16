Reality star Tommy Fury is reportedly “distraught” by “false” allegations that he cheated on his long-term fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy and Molly met on Love Island in 2019. They got engaged in July 2023 after welcoming their daughter, Bambi, in January last year.

The couple faced numerous split rumours in recent months but kept quiet. However, Molly revealed on Wednesday (August 14) in a statement that they had split.

After finding love on Love Island in 2019, Molly and Tommy have split (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Molly-Mae ‘extremely upset’ over Tommy Fury split

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” Molly shared with fans on her Instagram Story.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.”

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority,” she continued.

Despite being upset, Molly thanked her fans for all the love.

Shortly after, Tommy confirmed the split, expressing he was “heartbroken”.

“Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our family’s privacy as we navigate our way through this difficult time,” he continued.

Tommy is upset over rumours that he cheated on Molly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Tommy is horrified by the false allegations’

Since announcing their split, a source told The Sun that Tommy had allegedly cheated on Molly with a Danish female.

“She was told he had cheated on her with a Danish woman he’d met while he was away in Macedonia. She didn’t want to believe it was true,” Molly’s friend told the newspaper.

“When she confronted him and asked if he had cheated on her, Tommy didn’t deny it.”

They continued: “It told Molly-Mae all she needed to know, and she ended it. He’s moved out of the house and she’s absolutely reeling from it all.”

However, a spokesperson for Tommy has fired back, revealing the rumours are not true.

“Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers,” they told the Mirror.

While denying the cheating allegations, the rumours have been said to have left Tommy “distraught”.

