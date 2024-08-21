Molly-Mae makes Instagram return with two-word message in wake of Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague has returned to social media, just days after she announced her shock split with Tommy Fury.

The couple, who first met on Love Island, announced they had gone their separate ways last week.

Meanwhile, they have both attempted to keep a low profile – likely due to the media circus surrounding the details of their break-up.

However, this hasn’t deterred Molly from sharing a new message to Instagram.

Molly-Mae shares message after Tommy Fury split

Molly took to social media last night (August 20), to share her support with her sister Zoe. Zoe recently tied the knot with hubby Danny Rae and now the pair are enjoying a sun-soaked honeymoon in Greece.

Marking the milestone, Zoe shared a string of snaps to social media, where Molly shared her thoughts.

She simply penned in the comment section: “Stunning pics.”

Molly’s fans flooded the star with replies with their well wishes and love heart emojis. This was also the first time Zoe had taken to social media since Molly and Tommy’s heartbreaking split announcement.

She was on holiday when the news initially broke.

It comes after Zoe may have dropped a hint she already knew of their split, days before the announcement. She admitted in a recent vlog that she was having a “really really rubbishy day”.

Zoe told her viewers: “I’m not going to lie to you I’ve had a really really rubbishy day.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury shared their split last week (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Molly-Mae Hague news

“I won’t go into it too much but just a really rubbishy day, it is now 5.55pm and I have had to drag my ass out well with the help of Danny.”

To share the split with her followers, Molly wrote a statement to her Instagram stories last week. She penned: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

She added: “I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”

