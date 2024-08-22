The woman at the centre of the Tommy Fury cheating allegations has ‘revealed’ what really happened when she met the boxer following his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

Since Molly and Tommy announced their split last week, it was claimed that Tommy had allegedly cheated on Molly with a Danish female – something he denies. It was claimed he kissed a blonde in a nightclub during a ‘2am vodka binge’.

However, now, the Danish woman has spoken out for the first time – claiming the pair “had fun” but did not kiss.

The pair split last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury latest

In a new interview, Jewellery assistant Milla Corfixen, 20, spoke out about her encounter with Tommy, dubbing him a “gentleman”.

I am the girl but nothing happened. We just had fun.

Milla, who has a boyfriend, told The Sun how she has family that live in Ohrid, North Macedonia – and spends her summers there. It is also believed Milla is a regular on the party scene, with Milla claiming she partied with Tommy and his pals three times during his holiday.

“I am the girl but nothing happened. We just had fun,” she explained. Milla went on: “I don’t know what he’s been doing but someone else must have kissed him.”

The woman at the centre of Tommy’s cheating claims has spoken out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danish woman and Tommy Fury ‘had fun’

Milla also claimed she recommended places and clubs for Tommy’s group to party at. And later on, she saw them at the Latin bar Cuba Libre.

“They invited us to his table and we had fun and that’s it. We did not do anything. I would never have done anything with a married man, as he’s basically married, with a little child,” Milla said.

He didn’t flirt with me, he was just being friendly

Milla has also insisted she will try and talk to Molly-Mae. What’s more, on the last night of Tommy’s trip, Milla alleged that she saw him at Omnia club.

She explained: “We were at the same places but we were not together, although at Cuba Libre we were close. He didn’t flirt with me, he was just being friendly.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Molly-Mae and Tommy for comment.

Molly-Mae ‘extremely upset’ over Tommy Fury split

Molly revealed last Wednesday (August 14) in a statement that she and Tommy had split.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” Molly shared with fans on her Instagram Story.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority” she continued. Despite being upset, Molly thanked her fans for all the love.

Shortly after, Tommy confirmed the split and expressed he was “heartbroken”.

“Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our family’s privacy as we navigate our way through this difficult time,” he continued.

