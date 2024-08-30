Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the “hardest part” of her split from fiancé Tommy Fury in a new YouTube video.

Just two weeks after ending their engagement, the former Love Island sensation and the professional boxer, both 25, are navigating the waves of a very public split.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been a couple since their time on Love Island, and the news of their split has sent ripples through their fanbase.

The internet has been rife with accusations aimed at Tommy. These include an alleged cheating incident with 20-year-old Danish Milla Corfixen during a holiday trip to North Macedonia.

In her first video post-split, Molly-Mae addressed her viewers from the floor of her lavish £4 million Cheshire mansion.

She revealed her intentions to move forward.

“You might be clicking on this video hoping I’ll spill the tea or speak about what’s been happening the past few weeks, but to be honest with you that was never something that was going to happen,” she said, expressing her desire for privacy during this challenging time.

The young mother maintained that her strength comes from her loved ones and the virtual support from her followers.

“My coping mechanism has been talking to those who I love… then coming on here and pushing forward.”

While the rumour mill has been active with claims of Tommy’s infidelities, Molly refused to fan the flames.

“Out of respect for Tommy, I don’t want to talk about it because the last two weeks has been a lot and it has blown out of proportion and the last thing I want to do is fuel the fire and stir the pot when it doesn’t need to be,” she shared.

Despite the media circus, Molly emphasised that it’s “not drama, it’s not a publicity stunt, it’s actually really sad and deep and I don’t feel right to talk about it”.

“Tommy is Bambi’s dad and I will always value him and respect him and will always have a lot of love for him. We were together for five years and it is very very sad,” she also said.

She also took a moment to thank her fans, saying: “I have been so overwhelmed from the support.”

Moving forward, while acknowledging the sadness, the star also shared her optimism: “Let’s hope we can move forward because I have so many exciting things coming up.”

Among the most poignant moments in her video, Molly-Mae described the weekends as the “hardest part” of the break-up.

“When you are going through a break-up weekends are the worst,” she confessed.

“Weekends are something I look forward to, it is family time and memory-making time and now I feel like weekends are the hardest time because it’s lonely and sad. I’m not looking forward to them but I think every weekend that past it should get easier.

“In break-ups there are parts of the days that are worse and better than others, morning and evenings are horrendous and weekends for me horrendous. In the middle of the day when your busy you’re not thinking about it and then when things slow down you think about it.

“I was so used to how life was for so long and had a routine and everything is done with your person and there is a lot of change and it is really crap.”

The influencer confirmed that she will always have respect and love for Tommy, especially as he is the father of her child, Bambi, but she also recognises the need to press forward.

She concluded the video on a hopeful note. “It’s going to be a journey and process but I’m glad I have an online family for support.”

