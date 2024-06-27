Monty Don on fear he’d ‘end up in prison’ amid ‘troubled’ and ‘difficult’ childhood

Monty Don – who is hosting Gardeners’ World today (Thursday, June 27) – once opened up about his childhood.

The TV star, 68, described his upbringing as “severe” and “difficult” during a candid interview last year.

Monty had a tough upbringing (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Gardeners’ World star Monty Don on ‘difficult’ upbringing

During his interview with The Guardian last November, Monty spoke of his childhood.

The star explained that his parents had been distant and had sent him off to boarding school when he was seven.

“In many ways, it was very privileged – home counties, middle class – and tough in lots of ways, and that could have fucked me up. Some people would say it did,” he told the publication.

When it was pointed out that his life now looks wonderful, Monty confessed it was down to two reasons.

Monty made a sad confession (Credit: BBC)

‘I definitely would have ended up in prison’

“Two things happened. First, by being the black sheep in my family, I always felt able to escape it … Second, I was lucky enough – it’s really basic – to meet somebody that I completely fell in love with when I was young and we became the team,” he explained.

Monty then continued.

“I went from a life that was complicated and difficult, and I was troubled. I was a difficult person. In a different environment, I definitely would have ended up in prison,” he then confessed.

At 68, Monty is now older than both of his parents when they died.

Monty paid tribute to his Nigel (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Gardeners’ World star Monty Don pays tribute to late pooch Nigel

Last month saw Monty take to social media to pay tribute to his late pooch, Nigel, on what would have been his 16th birthday.

Nigel was a beloved fixture on Gardeners’ World. However, he sadly died in 2020 at the age of 12.

Taking to Facebook, Monty shared several snaps of Nigel.

“Today would have been Nigel’s 16th birthday. We shall drink deep to his memory,” he captioned the post.

“What wonderful memories you must have of the beautiful Nigel. He was such a special dog and we all miss seeing you two together. Love and big hugs Monty,” one fan gushed in the comments.

“Happy heavenly birthday to Nigel. Sending hugs to you all,” another said.

