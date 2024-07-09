My Mum, Your Dad star Janey Smith has opened up about her weight after receiving cruel comments about her appearance.

Janey caught the eye of Roger Hawes whilst starring on the Davina McCall helmed dating show. Although she did find love, it hasn’t stopped Janey from attracting some nasty comments about the way she looks.

Now, Janey has shared exactly how she feels about her appearance and given a glimpse into how she battles the opinions of haters.

My Mum, Your Dad star Janey Smith has opened up about her insecurities (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad star Janey on her weight

Discussing her appearance, Janey told Closer: “I feel good about myself –I mean, I’ve got a wobbly tummy and a few lumps here and there, but it doesn’t bother me because I love my food and a glass of wine. I don’t tie myself up in knots about how much I weigh. When I watched the show back, I thought, ‘Bloomin’ heck, that telly has put 7lbs on me’, but then I meet people and they say, ‘Oh, you’re not as big as we thought you were!’ so you can’t win. I like my shoulders, and I’ve always been tall. When I was younger, I’d get teased about my height. I put it down to jealousy and I’ve embraced it now. Do I feel sexy? Yes, I do!”

You soon realise that most people in the public eye experience trolling and you learn to brush it off.

The 5ft 10 mum-of-one also shared her battle with perimenopause which left her with low mood and fighting insecurities. She said that she began to suffer from perimenopause in her late thirties and was therefore given antidepressants. However, she was left battling anxiety, insecurities and low mood. This is where Janey also noticed she was having insecurities about her body.

The NHS website explains: “Menopause and perimenopause symptoms can have a big impact on your daily life, including relationships, social life, family life and work. It can feel different for everyone. You may have a number of symptoms or none. Symptoms usually start months or years before your periods stop. This is called the perimenopause.”

Janey has received some nasty comments about her appearance (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad star Janey Smith on confidence

The website also describes how perimenopause can cause changes to your mood, anxiety and low self-esteem – as well as problems with memory or concentration, sometimes described as brain fog.

Although Janey has suffered blows to her confidence, her partner Roger seems to shower her in compliments. She told Closer: “Roger cares about his appearance and I do fancy him. Whenever we go out, he always says, ‘Janey, you look beautiful.’ He’s very young at heart and always flirts with me, which keeps me young too. He’s always up to something! If we’re going up on an escalator, he can’t keep his hands off me! I have to tell him off a bit sometimes, but he boosts my confidence.”

Janey also acknowledged that both her and Roger have suffered their fair share of criticism, from comments about Janey’s “bossy” behaviour to others questioning whether Roger had moved on too quickly, after the death of his wife to cancer in 2022.

However, Janey also understands that being in the public eye welcomes that kind of judgement. She said: “You soon realise that most people in the public eye experience trolling and you learn to brush it off.”

Janey Smith and Roger Hawes relationship

Despite the criticism, Janey and Roger aren’t letting it get them down. The couple first met on My Mum, Your Dad last summer and have been inseparable ever since. They’ve even discussed marriage!

Talking with OK!, Roger told the publication: “I would definitely get married again. I enjoyed being married, it worked for me.”

Janey also agreed: “I’ve never been married so I would, yeah. I think most girls dream of that, don’t they? I always thought I would be married by Jess’s age.”

