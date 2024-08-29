BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty snags another presenting job as host steps down after eight years

BBC star Naga Munchetty is taking over another star’s role after eight years in the job. Naga, who delivers us our dose of news every morning, is switching gears and stepping up to a new role.

Naga will be taking over Nihal Arthanayake’s role on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Must Watch podcast. This is due to Nihal leaving his job after nearly a decade.

The broadcaster will be joined by Scott Bryan and Hayley Campbell who will guide listeners through the best and worst of TV and streaming content…

Naga Munchetty has a new BBC role (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty lands new BBC presenting job

The star hasn’t yet commented on her role but co-star Scott announced their spot on X.

He said: “Must Watch is back from next Monday at a new time, with a new host,” adding: “Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) will be with Hayley and I every Monday taking us through the best (and worst) on television.”

According to Birmingham Live Scott also detailed a new broadcast time of 1pm on Mondays and added that the podcast will be released weekly.

Naga has been on the BBC radio since 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Despite her new gig, some fans have been left concerned over whether Naga can juggle so many responsibilities.

Naga usually presents BBC Radio 5 Live every Monday to Wednesday, from 11am to 1pm.

One penned: “I’m confused Naga’s show finishes at 1pm doesn’t it? ”

Consequently, Scott clarified: “From next week it ends at two.”

Naga Munchetty news

Evidently, From Monday, September 2, Naga’s duties on Radio 5 Live will be extended to carry on till 2pm.

Naga has been on BBC radio since 2020. She gushed to Radio Today at the time of taking over from Emma Barnett: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the 5 Live team. I have always wanted to work more in radio and after such an enjoyable experience presenting on the station recently, I jumped at this opportunity.”

“5 Live has one of the most passionate, engaged audiences in radio. The prospect of talking to those listeners every week really excites me. I can’t wait to get stuck into the role from January.”

