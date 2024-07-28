Neighbours star Janet Andrewartha has died at the age of 72 as tributes pour in online.

Janet played Lyn Scully on the Australian soap. On Sunday (July 28), the Neighbours‘ social media accounts announced her death.

A statement remembered Janet as an “extraordinary woman”.

Death of Neighbours star Janet Andrewartha

It read: “Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha. Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street’s Lyn Scully, Janet will be remembered for her wide body of work, which includes her memorable turn as Reb Keane in Prisoner: Cell Block H.

Janet was one of the finest actors of her generation.

“Janet had many friendships at Neighbours and one of her most enduring bonds was with Jackie Woodburne, who shared the following words: ‘Janet was one of the finest actors of her generation, but more than that, she was an extraordinary woman. Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun. To me she was a steadfast friend for over 45 years. I will miss her every day.'”

It added: “Our thoughts are with Janet’s family and loved ones at this time.”

Neighbours tributes

Neighbours star Stefan Dennis, who played Paul Robinson, commented on the post: “So very upset to lose the lovely Janet.

“As Jackie said, she truly was an exceptional actress who was a pleasure work with and to be around. We will all miss you dear girl.”

Meanwhile, Colette Mann – who played Sheila Canning – wrote: “I was so shocked to hear this news yesterday and I can only echo Jackie’s words about Janet… brilliant, crazy in the best way , a good friend and great colleague. Vale Ms Janet my friend.”

Elsewhere, a fan commented: “I feel so saddened to learn of Janet’s death. I have watched Neighbours from the beginning and remember her character well.”

Someone else said: “My condolences to her family and friends. Rest in peace Janet. Heartbreaking.”

Janet made her Neighbours debut in 1999, playing Lyn Scully. She left the soap in 2006 and worked in theatre.

However, she later returned to Neighbours for a guest role in 2008 and 2009. In 2011, she left the soap again.

She was also known for playing Rebecca Kean in TV series Prisoner.

