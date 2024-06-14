The 2024 series of Strictly hasn’t even started and fans are already begging BBC to give Neil Jones a celebrity partner.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Giovanni Pernice would not return to the popular BBC dancing show. While that means there is more chance for another professional dancer to shine, some fans still believe it won’t be Neil.

Fans aren’t hopeful Neil will be partnered up with a celeb (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Neil Jones on Strictly

Following the news about Giovanni, fans online believe a new professional male dancer will be announced next month.

“Having two extra female pros doesn’t seem like a very Strictly thing,” one user insisted.

“Yes! They won’t go with just 8 male pros, too much chance of all of them getting partners and no reserves,” someone replied.

“I reckon they’ll announce a new guy in July (probably mystery new male gets a partner and Neil stays as reserve).”

Another wrote: “No doubt Neil will still not get a celeb. With additional female pros probably an all female pairing this year.”

The last time Neil had a celeb partner was in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly pleas

To date, Neil has only been partnered up with two celebrities during Strictly.

In 2019, he teamed up with former Arsenal footballer Alex Scott and finished in fifth place. In 2021, Neil was partnered with former EastEnders star Nina Wadia who was voted out first.

As fans await which professional dancer is partnered with who, many have begged BBC to give him a celeb partner. One said on Instagram: “Please get him an amazing partner this year.”

Another wrote: “Partner for Neil please @bbcstrictly bosses.”

Someone else added: “I’ll be so disappointed if you don’t have a partner, I may have to send a strongly worded letter.”

