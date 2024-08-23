Radio favourite Nick Grimshaw has reportedly endured a terrifying robbery at his Ibiza holiday villa.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star had rented the accommodation to celebrate his 40th birthday with friends and family.

He showed off his luxury celebrations last week by sharing a snap of himself sunbathing – which he has since deleted.

The star’s holiday home is said to have been raided by thieves as he and his guests slept.

Nick Grimshaw endures shock robbery

According to reports, Nick has been left “upset” by the horror incident. However, he is also said to be safely back in the UK.

Nick was allegedly enjoying the break away with guests including his 81-year-old mother Eileen and his fiancé, dancer and model Meshach Henry.

The star was staying in Ibiza (Credit: YouTube / BBC)

A source told The Sun, which broke the news: “There have been a spate of attacks in luxury villas across Ibiza this summer.”

Sadly, it’s a case of the wrong place at the wrong time but it’s scary to say the least.

They continued: “Sadly, Nick’s villa was on the target list – simply due to it being known for being used by high-net-worth clients. The gang would have had no idea who he was. Sadly, it’s a case of the wrong place at the wrong time but it’s scary to say the least. Nick was obviously upset but thought best to keep things off social media.”

Nick Grimshaw was celebrating his birthday with friends and family abroad (Credit: YouTube / BBC)

“When the raid happened, Grimmy, his mum and his friends were in the villa. Luckily they were asleep, but it was unsettling to wake up to, to say the least.”

According to reports, the raid occurred some weeks ago and nobody was hurt. Nick Grimshaw is understood to be back at his home in north London.

ED! contacted Nick Grimshaw’s representatives for comment, however they had nothing to add.

